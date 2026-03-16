Wave fall 1-0 to Houston in home opener

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Wave forward Makenzy Robbe scored late in the first half to lift the Houston Dash to a 1-0 victory over the Wave in their 2026 home opener Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Robbe finished a pass from Maggie Graham in stoppage time of the first half, slipping a shot past goalkeeper DiDi Haračić for the match’s lone goal.

San Diego controlled much of the play, holding a 70.5% edge in possession while outshooting Houston 18-5 and earning a 14-2 advantage in corner kicks, but the Wave were unable to find an equalizer.

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell made nine saves to preserve the shutout.

In the 64th minute, she tipped a shot by Ludmila over the crossbar, and later denied additional chances by Ludmila, Lia Godfrey and Gia Corley during a late San Diego surge.

Brazilian forwards Ludmila and Gabi Portilho made their San Diego debuts after joining the club during the offseason. Rookies Lia Godfrey, Tatum Wyanalda and Mimi Van Zanten also made their professional debuts.

Mimi Van Zanten faced her sister, Houston midfielder Kiki Van Zanten, marking the first sister-versus-sister matchup in the National Women’s Soccer League since September 2019 and the 12th in league history.

The Wave (0-1) travels to face the Utah Royals on Sunday, March 22, at America First Field in Salt Lake City.