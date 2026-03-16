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The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday at the Presidio Apartments on 4490 Mission Avenue in Oceanside. Courtesy photo/OFD
Oceanside Fire Department. Courtesy photo/OFD
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Fire breaks out at Oceanside strip mall

by Coast News wire services1845

OCEANSIDE — A fire broke out at an Oceanside strip mall Saturday morning, authorities said.

About 30 firefighters from the Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista fire departments responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 3460 Marron Road, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

“The first fire engine found smoke and water flowing from the fire sprinkler system in the electrical control room of the strip mall,” the OFD said. “The crew quickly suppressed the flames, containing the fire to the room of origin.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Oceanside Fire Department in collaboration with partner agencies.

The OFD public information officer can be reached at 760-435-4086 or 760-429-5042.

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