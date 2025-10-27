San Diego FC defeats Timbers before sellout crowd in first-ever playoff win

SAN DIEGO — San Diego FC made history Sunday night, earning its first-ever MLS postseason victory with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers before a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium crowd.

Onni Valakari and Anders Dreyer scored first-half goals to lift the expansion club to a 1-0 lead in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series, a best-of-three set.

Valakari opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, pouncing on a rebound after a long-range effort from Manu Duah clanged off the post. Eight minutes later, Dreyer expanded the lead with a diving header off a cross from defender Luca Bombino — his 20th goal of the season and first in the playoffs.

Portland cut the deficit in the 36th minute when Kristoffer Velde finished a counterattack with a low strike past San Diego goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, but the Timbers’ comeback hopes faded after Jimer Fory was sent off with a second yellow card in the 66th minute.

San Diego, which held 66% of possession and completed more than twice as many passes as Portland (849-328), controlled play down the stretch to secure the victory. The result marked the club’s 20th overall win in MLS competition and extended its current win streak to three matches.

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas praised his team’s composure in their postseason debut.

“The team came out with tremendous focus and concentration, playing at a very high tempo,” Varas said. “This is playoff football — it’s just one step in the journey. Our objective now is to enjoy this moment but then focus on recovery and being ready for Game 2.”

For Dreyer, who has scored five goals in his last three matches, the night was about more than the stat sheet.

“It was nice that I could show the fans and my teammates that they can also cross it to my head — maybe I can hit the goal,” he said with a grin.

Midfielder Luca de la Torre, a San Diego native, called the night unforgettable.

“Sold-out stadium, amazing atmosphere,” he said. “To do it when it really mattered, it means so much to us.”

San Diego FC travels to Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, for Game 2 on Nov. 1. A win would send the club to the Western Conference semifinals; a loss would force a decisive third match back in San Diego.