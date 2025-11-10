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San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer lines up a shot during the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 playoff victory over the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer lines up a shot during the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 playoff victory over the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
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San Diego FC routs Timbers 4-0, advances to Western semifinals

by staff411

SAN DIEGO — San Diego FC stormed into the Western Conference semifinals after a commanding 4-0 postseason win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night before 32,502 fans at Snapdragon Stadium.

The victory clinched the Round One Best-of-3 series 2-1 in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each scored a brace as top-seeded San Diego became the first expansion team in league history to win a Round One playoff series. The club will host Minnesota United FC in a single-elimination semifinal on Nov. 24.

Dreyer wasted no time putting San Diego ahead, burying a left-footed one-timer in the fifth minute off a pinpoint volley cross from Onni Valakari. Twelve minutes later, Pellegrino followed his own rebound into the net after another setup by Valakari to double the lead, 2-0.

San Diego FC celebrates after a 4-0 playoff victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC celebrates after a 4-0 playoff victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The victory wraps the Round 1 Best-of-Three series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC defender Ian Pilcher prepares to pass during Sunday night's playoff game against the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC defender Ian Pilcher controls the ball during a playoff game on Sunday night against the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego won the match, 4-0.  Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino heads the ball in heavy traffic during a playoff game on Sunday night against the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino (27) heads the ball in heavy traffic during a playoff game on Sunday night against the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC forward Corey Baird leaps to control the ball during the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup Playoffs at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC forward Corey Baird leaps to control the ball during the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup Playoffs at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Tanya Perez

Pellegrino added his second goal early in the second half, hammering home a left-footed shot in the 53rd minute from a lofted ball by Corey Baird. Dreyer capped the scoring in the 79th minute, finishing a low cross from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega earned San Diego’s first postseason shutout, facing just two shots on goal as SDFC out-possessed Portland 58% to 42% and completed more than twice as many passes (571-285).

The win marked San Diego’s 21st victory across all competitions and its second 4-0 result over Portland this season. Pellegrino has now scored six goals in his last five matches, while Dreyer has four in the postseason alone.

San Diego (No. 1) will face No. 4 Minnesota United FC at home at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 in pursuit of becoming only the second expansion team — after the 1998 Chicago Fire — to reach the MLS Conference Finals in its inaugural season.

San Diego, Minnesota United, Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, New York City FC, and Philadelphia Union have secured their spot in the Conference Semifinals stage.

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