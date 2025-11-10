San Diego FC routs Timbers 4-0, advances to Western semifinals

SAN DIEGO — San Diego FC stormed into the Western Conference semifinals after a commanding 4-0 postseason win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night before 32,502 fans at Snapdragon Stadium.

The victory clinched the Round One Best-of-3 series 2-1 in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each scored a brace as top-seeded San Diego became the first expansion team in league history to win a Round One playoff series. The club will host Minnesota United FC in a single-elimination semifinal on Nov. 24.

Dreyer wasted no time putting San Diego ahead, burying a left-footed one-timer in the fifth minute off a pinpoint volley cross from Onni Valakari. Twelve minutes later, Pellegrino followed his own rebound into the net after another setup by Valakari to double the lead, 2-0.

Pellegrino added his second goal early in the second half, hammering home a left-footed shot in the 53rd minute from a lofted ball by Corey Baird. Dreyer capped the scoring in the 79th minute, finishing a low cross from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega earned San Diego’s first postseason shutout, facing just two shots on goal as SDFC out-possessed Portland 58% to 42% and completed more than twice as many passes (571-285).

The win marked San Diego’s 21st victory across all competitions and its second 4-0 result over Portland this season. Pellegrino has now scored six goals in his last five matches, while Dreyer has four in the postseason alone.

San Diego (No. 1) will face No. 4 Minnesota United FC at home at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 in pursuit of becoming only the second expansion team — after the 1998 Chicago Fire — to reach the MLS Conference Finals in its inaugural season.

San Diego, Minnesota United, Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, New York City FC, and Philadelphia Union have secured their spot in the Conference Semifinals stage.