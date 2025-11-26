San Diego FC beats Minnesota 1-0 to reach MLS Western Conference Final

SAN DIEGO — San Diego FC continued its historic inaugural campaign Monday night, defeating Minnesota United FC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium to advance to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final.

The win sends San Diego — the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference — into Saturday’s home matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, with a berth in the MLS Cup Final on the line.

San Diego becomes just the second MLS expansion club to reach a conference final in its debut season.

A crowd of 32,502 fans watched designated player Anders Dreyer deliver the decisive moment in the 72nd minute, blasting a left-footed shot off a clever back-heel assist from Corey Baird after a deep entry ball from Jeppe Tverskov.

The goal was San Diego’s only shot on target, but it was enough to break down Minnesota United’s compact defensive setup.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega anchored the shutout with several critical saves, including a first-half recovery where he dove on a loose ball after slipping on a sand patch left from Saturday’s college football game. SDFC finished with 66% possession and 703 completed passes while holding Minnesota to one corner kick.

“Against a team that defends the low block that well, you need to be urgent but composed,” SDFC head coach Mikey Varas said. “The breakthrough was coming.”

Rookie defender Ian Pilcher supplied one of the match’s most significant moments, clearing a Minnesota shot off the goal line to preserve a clean sheet before Dreyer struck.

“That ball goes in almost every time,” Varas said. “But this team doesn’t give up on anything.”

Dreyer, who has four goals in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, battled illness earlier in the week but said he focused on finding one clear chance.

“We knew it would be difficult to break them down,” Dreyer said. “I just wanted to hit it as hard as possible. One-zero, and we are through.”

San Diego FC improved to 20-8-4 this season against Western Conference opposition and earned its second playoff clean sheet in club history. Sisniega credited the back line — including Pilcher, Luca Bombino, Christopher McVey, and Manu Duah — for the defensive performance.

“It’s a team clean sheet,” Sisniega said. “Everyone worked to make that happen.”

Earlier this month, San Diego FC defeated the Portland Timbers 2-1 in a Round One best-of-three playoff series to reach the semifinals.

SDFC will host the Western Conference Final on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.