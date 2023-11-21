Vista man arrested for stabbing that left one dead, one injured 

VISTA — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing two individuals in Vista over the weekend, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized, law enforcement reported Monday evening.

Daniel Rosas, 30, of Vista was arrested Monday and has been charged with one count of homicide and one count of attempted homicide for the Nov. 18 attack in the 1200 block of Palomar Road.

Deputies who responded to the scene around 11 p.m. on Nov. 18 found two victims with stab wounds and provided medical aid. One victim, 31-year-old Anthony Leal of Escondido, was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim, 31-year-old Adan Salazar of Vista, was hospitalized for multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the nature of the relationship between Rosas and the victims is unclear, and the motivation and circumstances of the attack are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or their after hours line at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

