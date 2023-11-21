Carlsbad Boys and Girls Club receives statues as gift

CARLSBAD — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Carlsbad’s Village Clubhouse location recently received a set of statues of four children at the club’s front entrance as a gift.

The statues were the brainchildren of local club supporters and alumni Greg and Barbi Nelson.

“We sold our home and downsized. The statues were in our front yard,” the couple stated. “We knew we couldn’t leave them behind and decided the club would be the perfect new home for them.”

Club members were enthusiastic about the donation.

“I’m so excited,” said Clubhouse Director Abby Snyder. “The addition of the kids at our entrance communicates what we are all about – a safe place where all children are welcome, and where all children are given the opportunity to learn and grow.

Rounding off the group effort, board member A.J. Carroll of Carroll Construction and Engineering installed the statues at no charge and Jim Fairweather of Hudson Printing is donating a plaque to commemorate the donation.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has served the Carlsbad community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of youths over the years. For more information on the club, call (760) 444-4893, email [email protected] or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.