Antique Mall offers truly unique shopping experience

At the Encinitas Antique Mall, you never quite know what you are looking for until you find it. Vintage meets modern in every aisle, bringing back memories of what it was to shop before the hyperfocus of the online marketplace.

Guatemalan woven fabric pillows, tapestries from Bali, Persian rugs, cowboy boots and designer fashion appeal to the everyday shopper, while the collector or niche buyer is at home with items like Effanbee Charlie McCarthy dolls from the 1930s, or a 1995 Dr. Barbie and seemingly everything else in between.

Vinyl records and sports cards, retro Samsonite travel trains and crotchet patterns based on the 1990s hit show Friends all contribute to the magic of browsing.

And then there is the unique: a handcrafted pineapple lamp, a sculpture of Santa Claus riding a whale (or moose), a genre map of Paris, for the Holiday shopper.

Beyond the countless options for gifts, is a wide variety of themed plates, stockings, figurines, ornaments, and a truly impressive array of Santa Claus paraphernalia, perfect for decorating the house during the festive season.

Jewelry and furniture are also available – think George Nakashima Walnut desk.

The feeling of discovery is in every corner.

“There is a freedom to shop without people on top of you,” Sheri Armendariz, one of the 65 vendors at the antique mall and the proprietor of Surfboard House, said. “There is something for everybody and it is a fun environment to shop.”

Bright lighting, air condition, warm colors and modern décor add to an ambiance of invitational calm.

“This is a new concept,” Armendariz said. “This is not an old stodgy antique store you’d find on a backroad somewhere in a little old house.”

The word antique has a very specific meaning in the retail industry: 100 years or older. While that is an important aspect of the Encinitas Antique Mall, it is hardly the defining characteristic.

“The teenagers in Encinitas love us for our clothing,” Armendariz said. “That age group is looking at collectibles from the 90s and early 2000s right now and we have plenty of things from then.”

Retail shopping is changing. People of course continue purchasing items online, but something is lost in the experience of looking for a specific article through a computer, tablet, or smartphone screen.

There is enchantment in window shopping.

“Real shoppers like to touch,” Armendariz said. “It’s the act of shopping, having a lot of choices. This is a place where the whole family can come in. It is more of a shopping destination. This is not just antiques, its vintage, collectibles, sprinkled with some new.”

Convenient hours – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – allow shoppers from all over San Diego County the flexibility to make the trip out to Encinitas. A large parking lot provides ample parking space, giving San Diegans the rare guarantee of a stress-free experience from car to store.

Knowledgeable employees are there to help but don’t overwhelm and furniture and other large items come with options for delivery.

Holiday shoppers can also take advantage of wrapping and complimentary Christmas bags from some vendors.

The Encinitas Antique Mall is located at 211 S. El Camino Real in Encinitas, just south of Encinitas Blvd. More information can be found online at consignmentclassics.net or by calling (760) 635-0008.