Vista considers nuisance abatement for former Burlington building

VISTA — The Vista City Council will hold a public hearing on Aug. 11 to consider declaring the former Burlington Coat Factory building on Sycamore Avenue a public nuisance due to its deteriorated condition.

In a statement last week, Councilmember Dan O’Donnell said since the building at 650 Sycamore Avenue became vacant six years ago, it has continued to fall into decline and disrepair, including a partially collapsed roof.

After years of residents raising concerns about the building and several conversations between the city and property owner Excel Property Management and its subsidiary Charles Company, the council is considering a firmer approach to ensure the space is improved.

“I have heard and understand the frustration many of you have voiced about this property. I feel it too. Not just as your representative, but as a homeowner, taxpayer, and father, and that is why I’m bringing this before the City Council. This is meant to move things forward and finally get this space activated,” O’Donnell said. If the council declares the property a public nuisance and orders it to be abated, the city can legally require Charles Company to repair and improve the property. If they do not, the city can step in to do it itself and then charge them the cost.

O’Donnell encouraged residents to attend the Aug. 11 City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Vista Civic Center, or to submit public comments virtually to [email protected].

“This is a critical step in the process to activate this space and rejuvenate the Sycamore & Shadowridge corridor,” O’Donnell said.

Excel Property Management has proposed a 256-unit multifamily residential project at the site to replace the commercial building, but the status of those plans is unknown. The project would include a mix of townhomes and condos, as well as 8,000 square feet of commercial space, across the 8.25 acres.

O’Donnell said the company has expressed that all options are on the table, including submitting a new plan for the site.

The proposal follows a similar enforcement effort earlier this year. In April, the City Council declared the former New Community Church property at 165 Eucalyptus Avenue a public nuisance due to repeated trespassing, illegal occupancy, graffiti and trash accumulation, ultimately ordering the vacant buildings demolished after the property owner failed to resolve ongoing code violations.

The site is now planned for a 176-unit apartment development.

The Coast News reached out to Excel Property Management for comment about the planned abatement hearing, but did not receive a response in time for print deadline.