Legal Notices, July 31, 2026

CITY OF OCEANSIDE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT ENVIRONMENT IMPACT REPORT Subject: SkyHaven Residential Project: Development Plan (D25-00010) and Density Bonus (DB25-00007); SCH NO. 2026031255. The 7.78-gross-acre Project site is located in the City of Oceanside and is identified by Assessor’s Parcel Numbers (APNs) 168-020-64-00 and 168-030-45-00. The site is located on the south side of Sunset Drive and on the east side of Sky Haven Lane. Surrounding uses include vacant land, a mobile home park, and single-family residences to the north and west (within the City of Vista); a church and rural-residential uses to the south and east (within unincorporated San Diego County); and vacant land and single-family residences to the south (within the City of Oceanside). The Project site is located approximately 0.3 miles southeast of State Route 78. The Project site has a General Plan land use designation of High Density Residential (HD-R) and a zoning designation of High Density Residential (RH), and is within the Lake Neighborhood Planning Area. The Project proposes 1.86 acres of roadway improvements within Sky Haven Lane and Sunset Drive, resulting in 5.92 net acres of developable area. The residences would consist of 163 market-rate units and 29 units available to low-income households. The State of California’s Density Bonus Law (SDBL) (Government Code §65915-65918) was established to promote the construction of affordable housing units and allows projects to exceed the maximum designated density and to use development standard waivers, incentives, and concessions in exchange for providing affordable housing units in compliance with all current density bonus regulations. The density bonus application does not propose an increase in density (the proposed total of 192 apartment units falls below the 225 units permitted in the RH zoning district), but would utilize waivers of development standards and may also use incentives/concessions if available. To accommodate the project as allowed under Density Bonus Law, the project seeks waivers of development standards, including setbacks, building height, retaining wall heights, hillside development standards and active open space minimums. The Project would result in a density of 24.67 dwelling units per gross acre and 32.45 dwelling units per net acre. The proposed buildings would have a contemporary Spanish architectural style and would be three to four stories with a maximum height of 49 feet. The Project includes 13,500 square feet of common open space with a community pool area, and a 5,084-square-foot clubhouse containing leasing offices, lounge and co-working spaces, a fitness center, and an outdoor patio space adjacent to the pool area. Landscaping coverage would be approximately 70,186 square feet (27.2 percent of the site) and would include ornamental trees, shrubs, and ground covers. The proposed tree canopy coverage is 31,285 square feet (12.1 percent) of the site. Retaining walls are proposed along the Project boundaries due to the existing site topography and would be up to 28 feet in height along the southern and eastern site boundaries and up to 22 and 23 feet in height along Sunset Drive and Sky Haven Lane. Trees, shrubs, and other landscaping plantings are proposed to screen the retaining walls. Access to the site would be provided by a 28-foot-wide driveway along Sunset Drive at the northeast corner of the site. In addition, the Project includes installation of sidewalks along the Project site frontages of Sunset Drive and Sky Haven Lane. The Project would provide a total of 314 parking spaces located in garages, carports, and surface parking areas. The Project would also provide a total of 119 bicycle parking spaces. A Development Plan is required to be approved for the proposed residential Project. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City, pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21092 and the State CEQA Guidelines (Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15087), has completed a Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) for the proposed Project described above, and that the Draft EIR is available for public review. The Draft EIR identifies that the proposed Project would result in impacts mitigated to less-than-significant levels related to biological resources. WHERE TO ACCESS THE DRAFT EIR: The Draft EIR is available for review during the 45-day public review period at the City of Oceanside Planning Division counter, located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054; the City of Oceanside Civic Center Library, located at 330 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA; the City of Oceanside Mission Branch Library located at 3861-B Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA; or online at the City of Oceanside website: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/ceqa/default.asp Please direct any questions or comments regarding the Draft EIR to Manuel Baeza, Principal Planner at the City of Oceanside’s Planning Division, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA, 92054, by email to [email protected]. DRAFT EIR PUBLIC REVIEW PERIOD: Agencies, organizations, and the public must submit comments in response to this notice within the required public review period beginning July 31, 2026 and ending the close of business on September 14, 2026. All comments must be submitted in writing via mail or email to: Development Services Department Attn: Manuel Baeza, Principal Planner 300 N. Coast Highway. Oceanside, California 92054 E-Mail: [email protected] PUBLIC HEARING: Following the close of the public review period for the Draft EIR and preparation of the Final EIR, the proposed Project will be reviewed by the Planning Commission. Notification of the public hearing(s) will be provided in accordance with State law and the City’s public notification requirements. Entitlement application materials for this Project have been submitted to the City and are currently being reviewed by staff and are available for public review either at the City or on the City’s eTRAKIT website https://crw.cityofoceanside.com/etrakit3/ under project number D25-00010. Signature: /S/ Manuel Baeza Manuel Baeza, Principal Planner Date: July 31, 2026 07/31/2026 CN 32805

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR SCHOOL GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL QUALIFIED PERSONS that an election will be held in School Districts in the County of San Diego on the 3rd day of November 2026, for the purpose of electing the following members to the governing boards of the school districts. The School Districts are listed at the bottom of this notice. Candidates must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the district (or trustee area, if applicable). Forms for declaring candidacy for the election are available beginning July 13, 2026, from the office of the Registrar of Voters, 5600 Overland Ave. Suite 100, San Diego. Documents may be picked up in-person by appointment only by the candidate or the candidate may authorize another person. Further information may be obtained by calling 858-505-7260 or by email at [email protected] Forms for declaring candidacy must be filed with the Registrar of Voters at the above address, no later than 5 p.m., on the 7th of August 2026. If by 5 p.m. August 7th, 2026 there are no nominees or an insufficient number of nominees for each such office, and if, by 5 p.m. August 12th, 2026 a petition signed by 10% or 50 of the district voters (whichever is less), requesting that the election be held has not been presented to the Registrar of Voters as required by Education Code Section 5326, an appointment to each elective office will be made as prescribed in Education Code Section 5328. All Voter Centers will be open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots will be counted at the Registrar of Voters Office. For further information please visit sdvote.com or call the Registrar of Voters at 858-505-7260. By Order of GLORIA E. CIRIZA, ED.D. County Superintendent of Schools SHAWN K. BROM Registrar of Voters ELVIRA VARGAS Deputy CARLSBAD UNIFIED – Trustee Areas 1, 4 & 5 – One Member each – 4-year terms, SOLANA BEACH – Trustee Areas 1, 3 & 4 – One Member each – 4-year terms, Trustee Area 5 – One Member – 2-year term. 07/31/2026 CN 32802

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR SPECIAL DISTRICTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held for the Special Districts in County of San Diego on the 3rd day of November 2026, for which candidates may be elected. The Special Districts are listed at the bottom of this notice. Candidates must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of the district (or division/zone, if applicable). Forms for declaring candidacy for the election are available beginning July 13, 2026, from the office of the Registrar of Voters, 5600 Overland Ave. Suite 100, San Diego. Documents may be picked up in person by the candidate, or the candidate may authorize another person. Further information may be obtained by calling 858-505-7260 or by email at [email protected] Forms for declaring candidacy must be filed with the Registrar of Voters at the above address, no later than 5 p.m., on the 7th of August 2026. If, by 5 p.m., August 7th, 2026, there are no nominees or an insufficient number of nominees for each such office, and if, by 5 p.m., August 12th, 2026, a petition signed by 10%, or 50 (whichever is less) of the voters in the district, or division/zone, requesting that the District General Election be held has not been presented to the Registrar of Voters, as required by Elections Code Section 10515, an appointment to each elective office will be made by the Board of Supervisors as prescribed in that section. All Voter Centers will be open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots will be counted at the Registrar of Voters Office. For further information please visit sdvote.com or call the Registrar of Voters at 858-505-7260. SHAWN K. BROM Registrar of Voters ELVIRA VARGAS Deputy FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT VISTA – Divisions D & E, One Director each, 4-year terms, Division B, One Director, 2-year term. MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICTS QUESTHAVEN – Divisions 1, 3 & 5, One Director each, 4-year terms, WATER (COUNTY) DISTRICTS VALLECITOS – Divisions 2 & 3, One Director each, 4-year terms, Division 5, One Director, 2-year term. 07/31/2026 CN 32801

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 20th day of August 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-008977-2026 GPA/LCPA; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council for the adoption of the Resource Management Element (RME) update. The City is conducting a focused amendment to the RME of its General Plan to address equitable access to open space, rewilding, climate resilience, and habitat connectivity pursuant to Senate Bill 1425 and Assembly Bill 1889. The draft RME amendment is available on the City’s website at: encinitasca.gov/resourcemanagement. A General Plan Amendment (GPA) and Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) are proposed to reflect the adoption of the RME update. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, the project is exempt pursuant to Section 15307 (Class 7), Section 15308 (Class 8), and Section 15300.2. Section 15307 provides a categorical exemption for actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by State law or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, or enhancement of a natural resource where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment. Section 15308 provides a categorical exemption for actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by State or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement, or protection of the environment where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment. Section 15300.2 identifies a series of exceptions, that if applicable, prohibit the application of a categorical exemption and therefore preclude a project from being found categorically exempt. The proposed project is not identified as a prohibited exception; and therefore, the exemption applies. STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Senior Planner – Mobility Coordinator: (760) 633-2686 or [email protected]. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: The GPA includes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCPA must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCPA will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This legal notice of public hearing begins a six-week Notice of Availability public review period (July 31, 2026, through September 11, 2026) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCPA request. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 13 de agosto si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Evan Jedynak, Planificador, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. The proposed GPA is available for review on the City’s website at: encinitasca.gov/resourcemanagement. Hard copies will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/31/2026 CN 32800

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (08/07, 08/21, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2026 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Capetz Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008156-2025, SUBC-008188-2025, CDP-008189-2025; FILING DATE: July 3, 2025; APPLICANT: Rob and Christina Capetz; LOCATION: 1820 Wilton Road (APN: 254-500-17-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Substantial Conformance Permit (SUBC) and a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for a first and second story addition and remodel of an attached single-family residence in the Seabluffe Village community; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11) Zone/Special Study Overlay Zone/ Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1) which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition would not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structures before the addition, or 2,500 square feet, whichever is less. The project proposes an addition of less than 2,500 square feet and meets the criteria for the exemption. None of the exceptions in CEQA Guidelines 15300.2 apply, therefore, the project may rely on the categorical exemption and is exempt from environmental review. STAFF CONTACT: Megan McElfish, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/31/2026 CN 32799

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (8/7, 8/21 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: 1027 Hygeia ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008971-2026; FILING DATE: May 6, 2026; APPLICANT: Pete Kittipongdaja; LOCATION: 1027 Hygeia Avenue (APN: 254-330-38-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of an 499-sqaure foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R-8) Zone, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Megan McElfish, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME Montague Residence ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008725-2026; FILING DATE: 02/20/2026; APPLICANT: Erika Montague; LOCATION: 1071 Golden Road (APN: 258-272-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 453-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R11), Coastal Overlay Zone and Special Study; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY,AUGUST 10, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/31/2026 CN 32798

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (8/7, 8/21, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Herman Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007856-2025; DR-007983-2025; CDP-007984-2025; FILING DATE: 1/27/2025; APPLICANT: Scott Herman, Park City Re Investments, LLC; LOCATION: 1447 Summit Avenue (APN: 260-081-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: This project proposes an administrative design review permit and coastal development permit for demolition of all onsite structures, and construction of a new single-family residence with an attached three-car garage, attached Junior ADU, attached ADU, and a detached ADU with a one-car garage, and grading fill quantities greater than four feet; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-3/Coastal Overlay, Cultural Natural Resources Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, Section 15303 (a) – Class 3 – (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) and Section 15304(a) – Class 4 – (Minor Alterations to Land) exempts the construction of a primary and secondary (accessory) dwelling units in a residential zone and grading on land with a slope less than 10 percent from environmental review. The project is consistent with this exemption, as it proposes the construction of a primary dwelling unit and an accessory dwelling units within a residential zone. The project does not qualify as one of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Senior Planner: (760)633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/31/2026 CN 32797

CITY OF ENCINITAS UTILITIES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC SPECIAL MEETING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE UTILITIES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 943-2214 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: Proposed Draft Amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code Title 18 Sanitary Sewer. DESCRIPTION: Review of Proposed Draft Amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code Title 18 Sanitary Sewer. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action being considered by the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5) of CEQA Guidelines. The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Senior Management Analyst Ashlee Stratakis, (760) 633- 2842, [email protected]. The proposed amendments will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council special meeting on August 12, 2026. The proposed amendments are tentatively scheduled for introduction via ordinance on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Utilities Department, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 943-2214 or by email at [email protected]. 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026 CN 32796

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California regarding a Plastic Beverage Bottle Reduction Ordinance and adopting an exemption from CEQA for said ordinance. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the City Manager’s Department, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., by telephoning 760-643-5200. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 07/31/2026 CN 32795

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on August 11, 2026, at 5:30 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P24-0164 – 552 West Bobier Drive Project – SWS Engineering, Inc. An appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision regarding a request for approval of a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program, Tentative Subdivision Map, and Site Development Plan to allow for the construction of 15 attached single-family residences and associated site improvements on an approximately 1.67-acre site located at 552 W. Bobier Drive (APN 161-030-07-00). NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 07/31/2026 CN 32794

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PW RFP 26-001 CITY WIDE AS-NEEDED PAINTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 2 p.m. on 08/13/2026 PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of as-needed painting services LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $260,000 per year up to 5 years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32766

BATCH: AFC-4081, 4078 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/20/2026 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DR. #214 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 111690 20813A 20813A 208 13 147-264-19-13 PEGGY L. CASTANEDA A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $6766.76 111691 20842A 20842A 208 42 147-264-19-42 CHRISTOPHER J. SAMSON A SINGLE MAN AND ANNE J.M. SAMSON SURVIVING SPOUSE OF GEORGE J. SAMSON AS JOINT TENANTS; ALSO HENRY C. QUEEN TRUSTEE OF THE EXEMPTION TRUST OF THE QUEEN FAMILY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 24 1990; ALSO KATHRYN M. KEENING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND GEORGE W. KENNING AN UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS; ALSO ROBERT K. BUTTERFIELD AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY; ALSO KEN BUDD A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $6194.71 111692 21030D 21030D 210 30 147-264-21-30 LOURDES CRISOSTOMO A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $5401.22 111693 20102A 20102A 201 02 147-264-12-02 MICHAEL E. HARRIS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $6279.94 111695 31537D 31537D 315 37 147-264-42-37 JOANNE MORELLO AND MICHAEL AARON DEVER WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $4026.82 111696 21140D 21140D 211 40 147-264-22-40 THERESA DAY AND LARRY DAY WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $7744.11 111697 20849A 20849A 208 49 147-264-19-49 SHERRY M DENTON TRUSTEE OF THE SHERRY M. DENTON LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 20 2001 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $6194.71 111698 21540D 21540D 215 40 147-264-26-40 SHARON J. JOHNSON A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $7660.79 111699 30946C 30946C 309 46 147-264-36-46 VALERIE JEAN SHEN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $7631.75 111700 20625H 20625H 206 25 147-264-17-25 ANTHONY ROSSETTI UNMARRIED AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY; ALSO ANTHONY ROSSETTI AND LISA ROSSETTI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS; ALSO ROBERT K. BUTTERFIELD AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/11/2025 1/2/2026 2026-0000198 2/2/2026 2026-0028013 $6194.71 111849 31047D 31047D 310 EVERY 47 147-264-37-47 KEITH GORDON MONTAG AND JOYCE LEE BLESCH MONTAG LIVING FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 25 2008 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $6317.25 111850 40314J 40314J 403 EVERY 14 147-264-45-14 MICHAEL E. HARRIS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $6276.41 111851 20410A 20410A 204 EVERY 10 147-264-15-10 MICHAEL E HARRIS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $6279.94 111852 10347E 10347E 103 EVERY 47 147-264-10-47 LINDA L. EXLEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $4757.31 111853 21020D 21020D 210 EVERY 20 147-264-21-20 NICHOLAS MORELLO A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $6317.25 111854 20243B 20243B 202 EVERY 43 147-264-13-43 RICHARD J. DALZELL AND JEANINE K. DALZELL TRUSTEES OF THE RICHARD J. DALZELL AND JEANINE K. DALZELL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 25 1997 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $5460.36 111856 20210B 20210B 202 EVERY 10 147-264-13-10 LINO N. MARTINEZ AND HEATHER MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/30/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0047978 3/20/2026 2026-0077134 $7700.89 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (833) 694-3050 Date: 7/23/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026, 08/14/2026 CN 32782

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:26-391015 A.P.N.: 258-074-01-00 Property Address.: 404 4TH STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 21, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. The property described heretofore is being sold “as is”. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor(s): DONNA MIANO, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid and Crane, LLP DEED OF TRUST Recorded on February 26,2007 at Instrument No 2007-0128592 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California Sale Date: 8/31/2026 Sale Time: 10:30 AM Sale Location: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,952,038.29 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 404 4TH STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. See Legal Description – Exhibit “A” attached here to and made a part hereof. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDER(S): If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER(S): The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855-882-1314) or visit the website https://www.hubzu.com using the file number assigned to this case 26-391015. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT(S): Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to California Civil Code Section 2924m. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid. placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48-hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855-882-1314) or visit the website https://www.hubzu.com, using the file number assigned to this case 26-391015 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15-days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45-days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Robertson, Anschutz. Schneid and Crane. LLP Date 7/22/2026 By : Christine McPhatter Authorized Signatory 13010 Morris Road, Suite 450 Alpharetta, GA 30004 Phone: 858-997-1304 SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT HTTPS://WWW.HUBZU.COM FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855-882-1314) The above-named trustee may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. CA DPFI Debt Collection License # 11461-99; NMLS ID 2591653. To the extent your original obligation was discharged or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy under Title 11 of the United States Code, this notice is for compliance and/or informational purposes only and does not constitute an attempt to collect a debt or to impose personal liability for such obligation. However, a secured party retains rights under its security instrument, including the right to foreclose its lien. LEGAL DESCRIPTION – EXHIBIT A ALL THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 1 IN BLOCK 42, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 148, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 12,1883. A-4881067 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026, 08/14/2026 CN 32781

T.S. No. 147446-CA APN: 167-230-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/25/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/21/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/30/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0686287 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BARBARA JEAN WATSO DIONISOPOULOS AS TRUSTEE FOR THE DIONISOPOULOS FAMILY TRUST DATED 30TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2018 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3835 TRIESTE DR, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $540,129.83 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 147446-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 147446-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 960845_147446-CA 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026, 08/14/2026 CN 32780

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RCS-25021449 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/6/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RCS-25021449. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On August 24, 2026, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by CESAR SUMANO, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustors, recorded on 6/7/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0239510, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 158-190-20-64 A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL NO. 1: UNIT NO. 64, CONSISTING OF CERTAIN AIRSPACE AND SURFACE ELEMENTS, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR THE PEPPERWOOD VILLAS (“PLAN”)/ WHICH PLAN WAS RECORDED DECEMBER 14, 1979 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 79-524701 IN OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AND AS DEFINED IN THAT DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS RECORDED DECEMBER 14, 1979, AS FILE NO. 79-524702 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL NO. 2: AN UNDIVIDED ONE SIXTY FOURTH (1/64TH) FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO ALL OF THE REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE COMMON AREA DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION REFERRED TO BELOW, WITHIN LOTS 10 AND 11, LOS ARBOLITOS UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP NUMBER 7529, FILED JANUARY 18, 1973 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. EXCEPTING THEREFROM UNITS NUMBERED 1 THROUGH 64, INCLUSIVE, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAN. PARCEL NO. 3 NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR ACCESS, INGRESS, EGRESS, USE, ENJOYMENT, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, ALL AS SHOWN IN THE PLAN, AND AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 332 WOODPARK WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92058. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $576,277.59. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-RCS-25021449 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PERSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any perspective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. by 5:00 PM on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of the first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale will be entitled only to the return of the money paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchasers sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 1-866-539-4173 or www.servicelinkauction.com Dated: 7/21/2026 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4881622 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026, 08/14/2026 CN 32779

T.S. No. 26-78707 APN: 267-080-15-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/24/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALI ANSARI AND MARAL BAHMANI, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 1/31/2024, as Instrument No. 2024-0025284, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/24/2026 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $3,275,909.83 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6858 LAS COLINAS RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIFORNIA 92067 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N #.: 267-080-15-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit ZBS Law from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to ZBS Law or ZBS Law’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 26-78707. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 26-78707 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 7/22/2026 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 48736 Pub Dates 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32778

BATCH: AFC-4090, 4080 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/14/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE SAN DIEGO CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 111844 B0541035S MCS30614AZ 306 EVERY YEAR 14 214-010-94-00 DEANNA FAJARDO AND ANTONIO FAJARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/08/2022 03/24/2022 2022-0130129 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $30464.23 111845 B0578485S MCS31646CZ 316 EVERY YEAR 46 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY T. HALL AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2025 05/29/2025 2025-0141463 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $22986.25 111846 B0541345S MCS31001BZ 310 EVERY YEAR 01 214-010-94-00 STEVEN HOBBS A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/11/2022 04/14/2022 2022-0163684 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $25238.44 111847 B0575735P MCS20551BZ 205 EVERY YEAR 51 214-010-94-00 MINNISHA SHONDREA JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/13/2025 02/20/2025 2025-0043263 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $24016.90 111848 B0441405C MCS21345AZ 213 EVERY YEAR 45 214-010-94-00 STEVEN LOUIS WORRELL AND LINDA SANDERS WORRELL AS TRUSTEES OF THE WORRELL FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 4 2012 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/12/2015 03/05/2015 2015-0101527 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $25344.76 112221 B0468935H MCS11801AZ 118 EVERY FIXED 01 214-010-94-00 QUINCY V. HANDY AND GEORGINA BOLDEN HANDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/30/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351391 4/20/2026 2026-0109077 $17694.47 112222 B0565725J MCS30241BZ 302 EVERY FIXED 41 214-010-94-00 SHELDON LEONARD WILLIAMS AND KENOSHA ROBEINA WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2024 03/14/2024 2024-0063712 4/20/2026 2026-0109077 $29832.73 112223 B0581595S MCS30901CE 309 BIENNIAL EVEN FIXED 01 214-010-94-00 DOMINGA TERESA MOYER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2025 09/11/2025 2025-0251556 4/20/2026 2026-0109077 $18040.84 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 833-694-3050 DATE: 7/20/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/24/2026, 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026 CN 32753

Arium Networks is proposing to install a 29-foot telecommunications utility structure within the public right of way near the following site: 1748 California Street, Oceanside, San Diego County, California 92054 (33 11 11.78N/ 117 21 16.76W). The facility is not expected to be FAA lighted. Arium Networks invites comments from any interested party on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and/or specific reason the proposed action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Specific information regarding the project is available by contacting EBI Consulting, Project 260070493PR, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, or at (617) 715-1822. 07/31/2026 CN 32791

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice A-Aardvark Self Storage located at 4490 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA, 92123 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 8/18/2026 at 6:00PM. Messiah E Truth; Kimberly A Cortez; Steven J Skye; Juan M Doyer. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 07/31/2026 CN 32777

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU038759N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Amalia Lim, aka Amalia Cuthbertson, aka Amalia Vasquez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Amalia Lim, aka Amalia Cuthbertson, aka Amalia Vasquez change to proposed name: Amalia Alina. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 04, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/20/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32772

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CYNTHIA H. McGLOCKLIN Case# 26PE001892C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Cynthia H. McGlocklin. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jon P. McGlocklin in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Courthouse. The Petition for Probate requests that Jon P. McGlocklin be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Jon P. McGlocklin 2591 Glasgow Dr. Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 858.472.5605 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32771

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LAURA MARIE PINDER, aka LAURA PINDER Case# 26PE001921C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Laura Marie Pinder, aka Laura Pinder. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Franklin Pinder III in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Courthouse. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Franklin Pinder III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Codi M. Dada 802 Grant Ave. Novato CA 94945 Telephone: 415.827.1425 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32770

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELODY J. FLANAGAN Case# 26PE001219C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Melody J. Flangan. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert J. Flanagan in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Courthouse. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert J. Flanagan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven H. Kuhn, Esq. 757 Vista Tulocay Ln., Ste 306 Napa, CA 94559 Telephone: 415.937.7358 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32754

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU038297N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Elise van Seventer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Elise van Seventer change to proposed name: Emily Elise van Seventer Morrison. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm .) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/17/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32745

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code § 798.56a and California Commercial Code §§ 7209 and 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Lanikai Lane Mobilehome Park, at public auction to the highest bidder for certified funds, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check to Lanikai Lane Mobilehome Park, payable at time of sale on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at the following location: 6550 Ponto Dr., Space 28 aka SP. 28, Carlsbad, CA 92011 The parties believed to claim an interest in the mobilehome are: The Estate of Jerrold N. Offstein and The Estate of Richard F. Gable: Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is,” “where is” basis. Upon Sale the Mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is: MANUFACTURER: CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS TRADE NAME: CHAMPION MODEL NUMBER: UNKNOWN YEAR: 1967 H.C.D. DECAL NO: AAX3440 SERIAL NO.: 098766S189 The current location of the subject property is: 6550 Ponto Dr., Space 28 aka SP. 28, Carlsbad, CA 92011. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses, and advances as of the date of the public sale, is Ten Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-One Dollars and Eighty-Three Cents ($10,961.83). The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: July 24, 2026 RUDDEROW LAW GROUP, Ethan S. Robinson Ethan S. Robinson, Esq. Authorized Agent for Lanikai Lane Mobilehome Park. Contact: Laura Gomez (949) 565-1344 7/24, 7/31/26 CNS-4062464# CN 32744

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 8/10/2026 at 1:00PM. David M Quicke unit #E017; Vanessa Sweatte unit #H006; Martin V Grant unit #I026; Rufino Soltero unit #J025. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32743

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDO): THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF RUTH MARIE SHEEHAN, decedent; RICHARD B. SHEEHAN, an individual and TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSOR OF RUTH MARIE SHEEHAN, decedent; and ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE , LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO THE PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE THERETO (DOES 1-100, inclusive) YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MARIO PEREIRA MARTINS, an individual; JOANA DREHER HANSEN, an individual Legal description: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 70, OF VISTA TRACT NO. 88-04, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 12568, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 20, 1990. APN: 219-521-34-00 Address: 2252 Baxter Canyon Road, Vista, CA 92081 NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamara un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o ef colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Porley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Hall of Justice 330 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 25CU049214C The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Courtney F. Writer, Esq., Fidelity National Law Group, 601 S. Figueroa Street, Suite 4025, Los Angeles, CA 90017, (213) 438-4420 DATE: (Fecha) September 17, 2025 Clerk, by (Secretario) G. Escorcia , Deputy (Adjunto) A-4881099 07/24/2026, 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026, 08/14/2026 CN 32742

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU037089N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Semaal Basheed Alford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Semaal Basheed Alford change to proposed name: Sa’Mir Semaal Shaka IV. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 21, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/10/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32719

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL WILLIAM CORONA Case# 26PE001859C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael William Corona. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jason Corona, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jason Corona be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Theodore P. Bertier, Esq. 12544 High Bluff Dr., Ste 200 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 800.941.4807 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32713

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2023-01364464-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nickolas Chouvardas, an individual and DOES 1 – 20, Inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jacqueline Nguyen Dang, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Orange County Superior Court 700 Civic Center Dr. West Santa Ana, CA 92702 Assigned for All Purposes Judge Shawn Nelson The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Thomas Kien Dinh, Esq. 10901 Westminster Ave., Ste B Garden Grove CA 92843 Telephone: 714.537.7530 Date: 12/05/2023 David H. Yamasaki, Clerk (Secretario), A. Burton, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32703

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATTY NOBUKO MATTSON Case# 26PE001830C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patty Nobuko Mattson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lee-An Atkinson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lee-An Atkinson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 05, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring, Esq. 1001 B Ave., Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.9175 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32695

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU035862N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olga Robertson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olga Robertson change to proposed name: Olya Robertson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014941 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rain the Skin Method. Located at: 910 W. San Marcos Blvd. #210, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cori Anne Dasinger, 910 W. San Marcos Blvd. #210, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cori Anne Dasinger, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016436 Filed: Jul 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf City Deli. Located at: 590 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Santa Fe Liquor Encinitas, Inc., 590 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Travis Yaido, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016426 Filed: Jul 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Family Dentistry; B. Dental Practice of Dr. CJ Small. Located at: 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron J Small Dental Corporation, 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Cameron Small, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016369 Filed: Jul 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Gift Shop; B. Wilde Creative; C. Wilde Flowers Workshops & Events. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #198, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wildflowers Studio & Company LLC, 603 Seagaze Dr. #198, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin daRoza, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016302 Filed: Jul 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tines & Vines. Located at: 2059 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aymeric Lecanu-Fayet LLC, 2059 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Aymeric Lecanu-Fayet, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015792 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naruwan Taiko. Located at: 12585 Ruette Alliante #156, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diana Wu, 12585 Ruette Alliante #156, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Diana Wu, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32793

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016221 Filed: Jul 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa by Noble. Located at: 12839 Hideaway Ln., San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Noble Jaggi, 12839 Hideaway Ln., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/17/2026 S/Noble Jaggi, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016238 Filed: Jul 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage Storyworks; B. Write About; C. Draw About. Located at: 7022 Forsters Tern Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Liberty Isbell Malter, 7022 Forsters Tern Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Liberty Isbell Malter, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015766 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jakes Way; B. Jakes Way Gaskets: C. Jakes Way Gaskets & Seals; D. Jakes Way Services. Located at: 1622 Hope St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob E. Londhair, 1622 Hope St, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/15/2026 S/Jacob E. Londhair, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015488 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westora Growth. Located at: 814 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Caleb James Dennison, 814 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2026 S/Caleb James Dennison, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015621 Filed: Jul 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Odorless Bathtub Refinishing. Located at: 3280 Barnett Ave. #2163, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. OBR EcoSolution Inc., 3280 Barnett Ave. #2163, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2026 S/Sergiy Mogylnikov, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016035 Filed: Jul 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drago. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Viktor Drago Medvinsky, 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Viktor Drago Medvinsky, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9016037 Filed: Jul 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Home Design Studio. Located at: 345 Main St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cabin Interiors LLC, 345 Main St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Rob Broyles, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32785

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014854 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Smart Vending Service. Located at: 12912 Stone Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Peachdog Products LLC, 12912 Stone Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Poucher, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015083 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Surfboards Inc.; B. Encinitas Surf & Sport; C. Encinitas Surf Shop; D. Surfboards Encinitas; E. Encinitas Surf Shoppe. Located at: 107 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Encinitas Surfboards Inc., 107 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/05/1975 S/Marc A. Adam, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2026 CN 32783

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014887 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camp Coach Joe; B. Camp Coach. Located at: 11498 Tribuna Ave., San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Snyder, 11498 Tribuna Ave., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Joseph Snyder, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015833 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Daddy. Located at: 9070 Gramercy Dr. #112, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. American Eagle Good Daddy Family Child Care LLC, 9070 Gramercy Dr. #112, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/17/2026 S/Marc Milord, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015706 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Collins Daily Money Management, LLC; B. Collins DMM. Located at: 1357 Ahlrich Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Collins Daily Money Management LLC, 1357 Ahlrich Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/13/2026 S/Melissa Marie Collins, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014391 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Maids of North County San Diego. Located at: 842 Ora Avo Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Pearl Group LLC, 842 Ora Avo Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sichi Millie Leviticus, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015809 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Crystal Coupe. Located at: 2802 College Blvd. #2, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Danielle Josephine Hammond, 2802 College Blvd. #2, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Frances Dozier, 30700 Roaring River Dr., Coarsegold CA 93614. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Josephine Hammond, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015360 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnaye Coffee & Goods. Located at: 4456 30th St., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. One of One Collective LLC, 3173 Elm St. ½, San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin Cleavinger, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013780 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheetah’s; B. Cheetah’s Nightclub; C. Cheetah’s Gentlemens Club. Located at: 8105 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 777794, Henderson NV 89077. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. F-12 Entertainment Group Inc., 8105 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/29/2016 S/Rich Buonantony, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015875 Filed: Jul 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rennsport Intl. Located at: 2667 Camino del Rio South #214-88, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6333 Celia Vista Dr., San Diego CA 92115. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moist Definitely LLC, 6333 Celia Vista Dr., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nessim Tiano, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015807 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Beanies Upstairs; B. Beach Beanies. Located at: 595 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Knitting by Marilee LLC, 595 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/16/2022 S/Merilee Chancey, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014723 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Therapy With Manon. Located at: 2240 Avenida Magnifica #F, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Manon Ariana Sarah Goodrich, 2240 Avenida Magnifica #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Manon Ariana Sarah Goodrich, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015750 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Auto Lab. Located at: 4118 Lewis St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Antonio Galvan, 4118 Lewis St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/16/2026 S/Jose Antonio Galvan, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015704 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Consign & Design Grand Bazaar; B. Consign & Design; C. Grand Bazaar. Located at: 1232 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #100, Lake San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ethnee Group LLC, 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Anderson Devoglio, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015561 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Danish Baker. Located at: 325 E. Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lonnie Nielsen-Roelen, 325 E. Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lonnie Nielsen-Roelen, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015524 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chris P Window Cleaning. Located at: 744 Butterfield Ln., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Albert Pimentel, 744 Butterfield Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/13/2026 S/Christopher Albert Pimentel, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015536 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MarketBuilding Team LLC; B. Write Away Books. Located at: 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MarketBuilding Team LLC, PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/12/2021 S/Robert P. Weinberg, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015188 Filed: Jul 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proactive Core Sales Strategies. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Todd Haskell, 7030 Lantana Ter., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/James Todd Haskell, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015586 Filed: Jul 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Concierge Nursing. Located at: 400 Dell Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dienette Catron, 440 Dell Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Dienette Catron, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32739

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015566 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Viewing Homes Better Design & Build LLC. Located at: 815 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Viewing Homes Better Design & Build LC, 815 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Jorge Johnny Ibañez, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015501 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baja Ha-Ha Cruisers Rally. Located at: 4422 Glacier Ave., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CS Sails, 4422 Glacier Ave., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2026 S/Charles Skewes, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014885 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CenterMass Solutions. Located at: 4313 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Eugene Hauenstein, 4313 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2021 S/Eugene Hauenstein, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015491 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AE Fit. Located at: 2550 W. Ranch St. #204, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2604B El Camino Real #148, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Altered Ego Fitness LLC, 2604B El Camino Real #148, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adina Edwards, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015450 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Dental Center. Located at: 3502 College Blvd. #B, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 17452 Irvine Blvd., Tustin CA 92780. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Farzin Farshidi DDS Inc., 17452 Irvine Blvd., Tustin CA 92780. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Farzin Farshidi, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015381 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mermaid Nails and Spa. Located at: 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2519 Dundee Way, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bare Face Beauty Academy LLC, 2519 Dundee Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Ngoc Pham, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014240 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steady Response Restoration LLC. Located at: 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 256 Blockton Rd., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steady Response Restoration LLC, 256 Blockton Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Desiree Quiroz, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015352 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ONE US. Located at: 328 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua A. Roush, 328 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua A. Roush, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015347 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeepCo; B. Keep Company; C. KeepMore. Located at: 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Real Estate FU Inc., 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Huerta, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32723

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015350 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clockwork Cavern; B. PowAir. Located at: 772 Via Callado, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyrone Aaron Powell, 772 Via Callado, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyrone Aaron Powell, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014628 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibrant Living Wellness. Located at: 121 West E St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christiane Gerda Stefanoff, 121 West E St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christiane Gerda Stefanoff, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015205 Filed: Jul 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alphagraphics Oceanside. Located at: 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TCBG Enterprises, 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2016 S/Thomas Guminski, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015204 Filed: Jul 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alphagraphics 760. Located at: 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TCBG Enterprises, 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2016 S/Thomas Guminski, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014304 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laidback Hustler. Located at: 2146 Woodwind Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leana Karin Aika Frincke Ms., 2146 Woodwind Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Leana Karin Aika Frincke Ms., 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013911 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anigma; B. Anigma Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Mark Dobbins, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013911 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anigma; B. Anigma Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Mark Dobbins, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014154 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Greater Gourmet Company LLC Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; B. Greater Gourmet Company LLC Personal Gourmet Chefs; C. Model Finance; D. Model Funding; E. Model Motorcycle Funding; F Model. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1 The Greater Gourmet Company LLC, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Steven Vanderhei, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012830 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greater Gourmet Company Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; B. The Greater Gourmet Company Personal Gourmet Chefs; C. Steve Vanderhei Motorcycle Funding; D. SVMF; E. Greater Gourmet Personal Gourmet Chefs; F. Greater Gourmet Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; G. The Greater Gourmet Company; H. Greater Gourmet Company. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011-1074 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Robert Vanderhei, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/2025 S/Steven Vanderhei, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013135 Filed: Jun 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADS Garage Doors and Gates Repair; B. ADS Automatic Door Specialists. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #08, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6837 Nancy Ridge Dr. #I, San Diego CA 92121. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ADS Garage Systems Inc., 7905 Vista Guyaba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Richard J. Eucker Jr., 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015178 Filed: Jul 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Lite. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/02/2026 S/Sang Hoon Park, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015049 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insure Health Plans; B. Compare Life Insurance; C. Compare Healthcare Insurance Center; D. Reliable Retirement Strategies. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brandon David Sears, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Nicole D. Sears, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon David Sears, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015065 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kent Olson Advisory. Located at: 343 Hilmen Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kabson Ventures LLC, 343 Hilmen Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2026 S/Kent Arden Olson, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014607 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Le Coffee Bee. Located at: 1710 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Creating Master Investments LLC, 1710 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/02/2026 S/Luis Sanchez, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014314 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neptune Transportation Services; B. Neptune Cab; C. Neptune Taxi. Located at: 322 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ilich Bezares-Chavez, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Keir Humphrey, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Ilich Bezares-Chavez, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014022 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Groom Room. Located at: 2235 S. Melrose Dr. #111, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moore, PO Box 130, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2021 S/Karen Moore, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015053 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maverick’s Fishing. Located at: 9402 Broadmoor Pl., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Security Solutions, 1175 Avocado Ave. Ste 101 #143, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2026 S/Maverick Ghaeth Wazzi, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32697

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9014550 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Encinitas South CA Foursquare Church; B. Light Church. Located at: 831 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 26902, Los Angeles CA 90026. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/25/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9001781. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, 1132 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90026. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Jarrod D. Kula, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32696

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014167 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pop Up Party Rentals; B. Pop Up Party & Beach Rentals. Located at: 310 Isthmus Way #11, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pop Up Party & Beach Rentals LLC, 310 Isthmus Way #11, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly Ann T. Varela, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014934 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Traveler’s Edition. Located at: 312 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keisha Lee Bowron, 312 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Keisha Lee Bowron, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014057 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Fox “The Art of Noticing”. Located at: 2600 Gage Dr. #141, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald William Fox, 2600 Gage Dr. #141, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald William Fox, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014778 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Dental Co. Located at: 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron J. Small Dental Corporation, 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Cameron Small, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012306 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craig Financial Services. Located at: 3405 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Fetters, 3405 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Fetters, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014472 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dream Home Alliance; B. Dream Mortgage Alliance. Located at: 111 S. Main Ave. Ste B #B, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juan Martin Quiroz, 111 S. Main Ave. Ste B #B, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Martin Quiroz, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014565 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brain Highways Global. Located at: 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Richard Green, 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Nancy Sokol Green, 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Richard Green, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014786 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. W Ranch. Located at: 29937 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Meghan Williams Williams, 29937 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/03/2026 S/Meghan Williams Williams, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014784 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Movement Therapy Spaces. Located at: 169 Saxony Rd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mindworks Commercial Services LLC, 169 Saxony Rd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Thomas Vincent, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013316 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.I.S. Located at: 2766 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sentinel Identity Solutions LLC, 2766 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/09/2026 S/Peter Anthony Jupp, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32678

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014430 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Skin Essentials. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte Ste 200 #16, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 861 Camellia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Whitney Kanahele, 861 Camellia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Whitney Kanahele, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014619 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kindred Table Co. Located at: 426 S. Freeman St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Abigael Ruth Sullivan, 426 S. Freeman St., #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Abigael Ruth Sullivan, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012260 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lion’s Head Management & Design. Located at: 3440 Spanish Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lion’s Head Management LLC, 3400 Spanish Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/WenDee Sullivan, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014121 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talent4Impact. Located at: 2333 Galena Ave. Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brenda Post, 2333 Galena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Brenda Post, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014596 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty One Group Nexus. Located at: 2231 Faraday Ave. #140, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nexus Real Estate LLC, 1322 Commerce Ave., Longview WA 98632. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/William G. Richard, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013488 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heartless Way Clothing. Located at: 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Adrian Gallo Jr., 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 2. Elliott Jayshown Jackson, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 3. Brittany Orosco, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 4. Daniel Alexander Hooper, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/19/2026 S/Jose Adrian Gallo Jr., 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013862 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIP Consulting. Located at: 932 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Strategic Investment Platforms, 932 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Aaron Ramirez, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014388 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Vegan Treats. Located at: 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014444 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Face & Flow by Honeyology. Located at: 2808 Roosevelt St. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 25484 Lake Wohlford Rd. #180, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Honeyology, 25484 Lake Wohlford Rd. #180, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2026 S/Krista Hartman, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32664