Comment period extended on Cleveland National Forest fee hikes

SAN DIEGO — The Cleveland National Forest has extended the public comment period on proposed recreation fee increases throughout the forest until Sept. 30.

The proposed fee changes, some of which would more than double if approved, “will help the forest meet the increasing popularity of forest recreation and support maintenance projects to enhance visitor experiences,” according to a statement from the forest.

The proposals include popular sites such as Boulder Oaks Equestrian Campground, where single-site fees would increase by $10 and double-site fees by $20, and Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Falls, where visitors would pay a new $4 daily fee.

Other sites would see larger increases. Ataxam Ma’mta’ash Campground’s single-site fee would rise from $12 to $30, while El Cariso and Fry Creek campgrounds would double from $15 to $30.

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, passed in 2004, allows the U.S. Forest Service to retain at least 80% of recreation fee revenue for local maintenance, operations and improvements.

“Revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forest improve infrastructure at recreation sites and fund additional recreation staff during the season of operation,” the statement said. “Recreation fees help provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable recreation program for future generations.”

Comments may be mailed to:

Cleveland National Forest

Attention: Mary Ann Davila Rodriguez

10845 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92127

Comments also may be emailed to [email protected] or submitted online.

Oral comments may be provided in person to Mary Ann Davila Rodriguez during normal business hours at the Cleveland National Forest office or by calling 858-674-2977.

After the public comment period closes at the end of business Sept. 30, an advisory committee will review the proposed fee changes and submit recommendations to the regional forester for a final decision.

More information is available at: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/5884dc4220904384a6fbdb7c3b32973c.