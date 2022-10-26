Vista city manager resigns after council hampers hiring authority 

VISTA — After nearly 11 years in the position, Vista’s city manager has resigned in opposition to a new policy that removed his sole authority over the department head hiring process.

Patrick Johnson informed the city of his involuntary resignation in an Oct. 13 letter, stating that he made the decision following the City Council’s adoption of a code change in September which required him to appoint department heads in consultation and agreement with a majority of the council for the coming six months.

Johnson, who recently clocked in his 24th year serving as a city employee, said the new policy had resulted in a material change to his contract without his consent, thus triggering his ability to tender his involuntary resignation and be placed on paid administrative leave through March 2023.

“This was a fundamental change in the City Manager position and authority by removing my ability to create and manage an effective management team. I advised you in advance that this action would be taken against my wishes and result in involuntary resignation as City Manager,” Johnson stated in his letter.

A city staff report confirms that Johnson is currently on paid administrative leave. The Vista City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Amanda Lee as acting city manager at its Tuesday meeting while the city searches for Johnson’s replacement.

The controversial policy altering the terms of Johnson’s contract was adopted by the City Council in a 4-1 vote back in September, with Mayor Judy Ritter dissenting, and set to take effect on Oct. 14.

The policy includes a sunset clause which will revert the policy back to its original language six months after its adoption, removing council involvement in the hiring process. During those six months, staff planned to develop a policy that would include a hiring panel to advise the city manager on qualified applicants.

City leaders, stakeholders and community members will have a chance to discuss what the hiring panel will look like and how to develop this policy moving forward at a workshop scheduled for Thursday.

Councilmember John Franklin, who initially voted against the policy when it was introduced in August but voted in favor of it in September, said while he was aware that Johnson may choose to resign, it still came as a surprise.

“He certainly made clear that it was a possible outcome. I think we were still surprised when he tendered his voluntary resignation,” Franklin said. “It was a great loss to lose Patrick Johnson. He was very highly thought of by the employees. I am saddened that he has decided to move along, and we’ve got big shoes to fill to replace him.”