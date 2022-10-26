Legal Notices, October 28, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 9th day of November 2022, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005101-2022 (SB 9 Interim Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the adoption of City Council Ordinance No. 2022-19 to consider approval of a one-year extension of Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-25 pertaining to development regulations for urban lot splits and two-unit residential development in single family zones as allowed under Senate Bill 9 (“SB9”). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This Ordinance is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because the adoption of an ordinance to implement SB9 shall not be considered a project under Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code. Further, CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 exempts from environmental review the addition of up to 10,000 square feet if the project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the City’s General Plan. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner-Housing, 760-633-2711 or [email protected]. The draft ordinance is available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 during normal business hours, once open to the public and online at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/28/2022 CN 27076

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to consider approving a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change to modify of the land use designation of one parcel totaling 0.16 acres (APN: 203-201-01-00) from a R-15 Residential (8 – 15 du/ac) General Plan land use designation to R-15/O Residential/Office (8 – 15 du/ac), and to change the zoning from Residential Density-Multiple Zone (RD – M) to Residential Professional – Qualified Development Overlay (R-P-Q); and 2) approval of a Tentative Tract Map, Planned Development Permit, Non-Residential Planned Development Permit, and a Site Development Plan to construct four residential air-space condominium units and a detached, approximately 897-square-foot office building located at 2770 and 2754 Jefferson Street within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The potential environmental effects of the project were adequately analyzed by a previously certified Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MMRP) for the Comprehensive General Plan Update (EIR 13-02) and an Addendum to the Final EIR was prepared pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15164 because only minor changes and additions to the Final EIR are necessary to address the project changes and no circumstances exist calling for the preparation of a subsequent or supplemental EIR pursuant to CEQA Guidelines sections 15162 and 15163 and more particularly described as: LOT 1 OF SCHELL AND SITES ADDITION TO CARLSBAD, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2145, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 20, 1929. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be made available on Nov. 4, 2022. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The hearing will commence at 5 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard. If you have any questions, please contact Lauren Yzaguirre in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2634 or [email protected]. If you challenge the General Plan Amendment, Zone Change, Tentative Tract Map, Planned Development Permit, Site Development Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: GPA 2021-0004/ZC 2021-0003/CT 2021-0001/PUD 2021-0004/PUD 2022-0002/SDP 2021-0014 (DEV2020-0116) CASE NAME: JEFFERSON MIXED-USE PUBLISH: FRIDAY, OCT. 28, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 10/28/2022 CN 27075

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-435 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.04, SECTION 2.04.020 – COMPENSATION – CITY CLERK AND CITY TREASURER WHEREAS, the voters of the City of Carlsbad at the June 3, 2008 election voted to change the powers and duties of the City of Carlsbad by adopting a City Charter; and WHEREAS, under the California Constitution, the City Council has plenary authority to legislate matters of local concern notwithstanding general laws to the contrary; and WHEREAS, the compensation of the City Clerk and City Treasurer is a matter of local concern; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad wishes to adopt a standing methodology that will govern future salary adjustments for the City Clerk and City Treasurer. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.020 is amended to read as follows: 2.04.020 Compensation—City clerk and city treasurer. A. The compensation of the city clerk and city treasurer shall be set at $1,070 per month, payable biweekly. In January of each year, when the city council considers compensation adjustments under section 2.04.010(A), the city council shall consider whether to adjust the compensation for the city clerk and city treasurer. Adjustments to the compensation for the city clerk and city treasurer shall not exceed the amount established by the San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index. The city council may not enact retroactive increases for years in which a salary increase was not approved. B. In addition to the compensation the city clerk and city treasurer receive under subsection (A) of this section, the city clerk and city treasurer shall receive an automobile allowance as established by resolution of the city council. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 11th day of October, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 18th day of October, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Oct. 28, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 10/28/2022 CN 27067

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-438 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.42 HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION AND TITLE 22 HISTORIC PRESERVATION The ordinance contains a comprehensive update to the city’s Historic Preservation Ordinance, including adopting a local Mills Act program. The ordinance revises the criteria for designating historic resources, historic landmarks and historic districts to be consistent with state law. The ordinance specifies that only the property owner can initiate the process for designating a property as a historic resource. If the Historic Preservation Commission recommends, and the City Council determines that a property qualifies for the local register, then the property is designated as a historic resource. Removing the property from the local register follows the same process. The ordinance eliminates references to the 1991 Cultural Resource Survey because the survey was deleted by the City Council in 1993. Under the ordinance, work on a historic resource will require a permit and property owners cannot remove their property from the list of historic resources upon request. If the application for work is on a historic resource subject to a historical property contract – that is, a Mills Act contract — then the City Planner would review the scope of work to make sure it is consistent with the terms of the contract, the Secretary of Interior’s Standards and any applicable local guidelines or standards adopted, and issue a permit administratively. If the application is for a property not subject to a historical property contract or cannot be issued administratively, then the Historic Preservation Commission must hold a public hearing to consider the request. Proposed Mills Act program: Important features of the Mills Act program, established by the state legislation and incorporated into the ordinance include: • The Mills Act program is a voluntary program. • The contract is between the city and the owner of a designated historic resource. • The initial contract is for 10 years. At the end of each year, the term is automatically extended one year, unless the owner or the city gives notice not to renew. • The agreement provides for periodic inspections to determine compliance with the contract. • The penalty for breach of contract is 12.5% of the current property value, payable to the San Diego County assessor. • The basic requirement is that the owner preserve, rehabilitate and maintain the historical and architectural character of the property. • The contract runs with the property, so its benefits and obligations automatically transfer to each new owner and the property is not reassessed to full market value upon sale. • The amount of tax reduction depends on a number of variables. The largest tax reductions usually occur for properties purchased or reassessed in recent years and at high market values. For properties with existing low assessments, taxes cannot increase due to a Mills Act contract, but it is possible that they would not decrease. The ordinance also makes changes to Chapter 2.42 to clarify the purpose and authorization of the Historic Preservation Commission to assist the commission, the city staff who work with the commission and the public better understand all matters with which the commission is concerned. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: Oct. 28, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 10/28/2022 CN 27066

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-437 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING AND REPLACING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTERS 18.04 (BUILDING CODE), 18.06 (UNIFORM HOUSING CODE), 18.08 (MECHANICAL CODE, TO BE RETITLED HISTORICAL BUILDING CODE), 18.12 (ELECTRICAL CODE), 18.16 (PLUMBING CODE), 18.18 (SOLAR ENERGY CODE), 18.19 (DANGEROUS BUILDING CODE), 18.20 (RESIDENTIAL CODE), 18.21 (GREEN BUILDING STANDARDS CODE), AND 18.30 (ENERGY CONSERVATION REGULATIONS), AND ADDING CHAPTERS 18.03 (GENERAL PROVISIONS), 18.09 (EXISTING BUILDING CODE), AND 18.10 (MECHANICAL CODE), BASED ON THE 2022 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE AS AMENDED The ordinance proposes to adopt by reference the 2022 Building Standards Code, Code of Regulations Title 24, into the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The 2022 Building Standards Code was adopted by the State Building Standards Commission and will be enforced statewide effective Jan. 1, 2023. Local jurisdictions are required to enforce these regulations as the minimum standards for construction throughout the State. The 2022 Building Standards Code includes the International Building Code, National Electrical Code, International Residential Code, Uniform Mechanical Code, Uniform Plumbing Code, and Green Building Code. The City Council is proposing to adopt the state model codes with amendments to some of the building standards to address locally unique topographical, geological, climatic, and environmental conditions. The local amendments being considered can be categorized into two types: 1) changes to building standards, and 2) changes that are administrative in nature. The proposed amendments to the state model code building standards are few and minor in scope and intended to address unique conditions and situations. The proposed changes to the building standards relate to: • Noise standards near the airport or freeway • Screening of roof-mounted equipment and rooftop hazards • Roof rainfall drainage systems • Fire classification rating for solar photovoltaic systems • Green Building Code, Energy Code, and Climate Action Plan: o Single-family home service water heating systems – requires solar or recovered energy of at least 60%. o Non-residential service water heating systems – requires solar or recovered energy of at least 40%. o Service water heating in restaurants of a certain size or valuation (at least 1,000 square feet or $200,000). o Energy efficiency upgrades such as duct sealing, attic insulation, cool roofs, lighting packages, etc. in existing residential buildings of a certain valuation ($60,000 or more). o Non-residential on-site renewable energy – 1% of electricity in projects of a certain size or valuation (greater than 1,000 square feet or $200,000). o Non-residential solar photovoltaic required in projects of a certain size or valuation (greater than 2,000 square feet of roof area, or 75% of existing floor area, and $1 million). Additional administrative amendments are intended to streamline, clarify, and improve the plan check review and permitting and inspection process. The proposed changes that are administrative in nature include: • Make residential building permits valid for 12 months. • Establish an appeal process in which appeals are heard and decided by trained professionals. • Allowing the issuance of partial permits to allow applicants to initiate limited work (i.e., underground plumbing or electrical work, trenching for footings) while permit reviews are being completed. • Provide more specificity in the applicable fees that might apply when obtaining a building permit or related cost-recovery service, including but not limited to investigation fees, preliminary review fees, and reinspection fees. • Clarify when a remodel or addition qualifies as new construction, which would require the entire existing structure to meet current code standards. • Clarify the role and duties of the building official to carry out procedures relating to violations associated with unpermitted or illegal construction projects. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: Oct. 28, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 10/28/2022 CN 27065

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-436 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING EXISTING CHAPTER 17.04 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE, AND ADOPTING A NEW CHAPTER 17.04, FIRE PREVENTION CODE BASED ON THE 2022 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE The ordinance repeals Chapter 17.04 Fire Prevention Code of the Carlsbad Municipal Code and replaces it with a new Chapter 17.04 Fire Prevention Code. The new Chapter 17.04 adopts the 2022 California Fire Code, by reference, with certain changes and amendments. The ordinance includes specific fire codes that are more stringent than those adopted by the state, including amendments that were approved in prior years and additional technical amendments that reflect the City of Carlsbad’s unique conditions and risks. These amendments are necessary due to local climatic, geological, and/or topographical conditions in the City of Carlsbad. No new fees will be established, and no fees will be increased as a result of this proposed ordinance. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: Oct. 28, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 10/28/2022 CN 27064

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold public hearings at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, at the City Hall Council Chamber, pursuant to California Government Code Sec. 6066, to consider the following items: California Building Standards Code Adoption Every three years, the California Building Standards Commission (Commission) updates the state’s model building codes, which local jurisdictions adopt and enforce as the minimum standards for new construction. The state allows local amendments to the state model codes when findings can be made that such code changes are necessary to address locally unique topographical, geological, climatic, and environmental conditions. This is a public notice for two related items: MCA2022-0005 and MCA2022-0006. 1. MCA2022-0005 (Amending Title 18, Building Codes and Regulations). Introduction of an ordinance that adopts and amends the 2022 triennial edition of the Building Code, Residential Code, Fire Code, Existing Building Code, Historical Building Code, Electrical Code, Plumbing Code, Mechanical Code, Green Building Standards Code and the Energy Code. 2. MCA2022-0006 (Amending Title 17, Fire Protection). Introduction of an ordinance that adopts and amends the 2022 triennial edition of the Fire Code. In accordance with California Government Code Sec. 6066, publication of notice pursuant to this section shall be once a week for two successive weeks. This is the second notice. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff reports presenting the projects were made available on Nov. 4, 2022. If you have any questions about the portions of the California Building Standards Codes that includes building codes and regulations (MCA2022-0005), please contact Mike Strong, Assistant Community Development Director, in the Planning Division at (442) 339 -2721 or [email protected]. If you have any questions about the portion that includes the fire code (MCA2022-0006), please contact Randy Metz, Fire Division Chief, in the Fire Department at (442) 339-2661 or [email protected]. If you challenge the project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: MCA2022-0005 and MCA2022-0006 CASE NAME: Adopt and Amend the 2022 California Building Standards Code PUBLISH: Oct. 28, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 10/28/2022 CN 27063

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CITYWIDE LED REPLACEMENT PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on November 3, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. The results of the bids for the CITYWIDE LED REPLACEMENT PROJECT will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on November 3, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of purchasing the LED luminaire and replacement of existing pedestrian, safety, and street lighting fixtures with new LED fixtures and other related work not mentioned above. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $442,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2022-2. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid, nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: October 13, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/21/2022, 10/28/2022 CN 27047

T.S. No. 18-52265 APN: 124-396-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/25/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANGELA COOPER AND HENRY COOPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/6/2011, as Instrument No. 2011-0178052, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2015-0483068 and recorded on 9/14/2015, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:11/18/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $637,713.17 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3607 LANCEWOOD WAY FALLBROOK, California 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 124-396-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-52265. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 18-52265 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 10/21/2022 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 35682 Pub Dates 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27073

T.S. No. 089180-CA APN: 162-260-54-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/15/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/16/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/24/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0461421 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 06/30/2017, as Instrument NO. 2017-0297007, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 09/15/2017, as Instrument NO. 2017-0423678, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JASON PARKER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3980 SHENANDOAH DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $214,565.64 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 089180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 089180-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 934606_089180-CA 10/21/2022, 10/28/2022, 11/04/2022 CN 27035

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 4th, 2022, times as shown below. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. At 1:00 pm: Sharolynn Fisher – G20 At 1:15 pm: Nadia Bedolla – F216 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27062

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00041200-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Brent Carey & Heather Margaret Carey filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Brent Carey change to proposed name: Nanak Love; b. Present name: Heather Margaret Carey change to proposed name: Tiaga Love; c. Present name: Bodhi Suniai Carey change to proposed name Bodhi Suniai Love. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/13/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27057

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00041174-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Ruth Nybo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Ruth Nybo change to proposed name: Emily Ruth Nybo Petersen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/13/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27054

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00024078-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CITY OF SAN DIEGO; and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CARLOS CARDOZA LUGO, an individual, NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court Civil Division 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel J. Rafii, Esq. SBN 244174 RAFII & ASSOCIATES, P.C. 9100 Wilshire Blvd., Ste 465E Beverly Hills CA 90212 Telephone: 310-777-7877 Fax: 310-777-7855 Date: 06/02/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by M. Guyot, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27053

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×10 Heskett, George 10×30 Cayne, Jaeson 10×15 Durant, Barbie 10×7.5 Hayes St.Clair, Edith 10×7.5 Medina, Roberto 5×5 Horn Baker, Joleen 5×5 Quigley, Tesha 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27038

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00040903-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lee Deborah Batter Garrett filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lee Deborah Batter Garrett change to proposed name: Deborah Batter Garrett. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/12/2022 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27037

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00040239-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nadine Linda Vaughan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nadine Linda Vaughan change to proposed name: Nadine Linda Boulware. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/07/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27024

NOTICE OF ENTRY OF JUDGMENT ON SISTER-STATE JUDGMENT CASE# 37-2022-00001923-CL-EN-NC Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista, CA 92081 PLAINTIFF: Whatcom Educational Credit Union DEFENDANT: Brandon Cotes, et al. TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR: Brandon Cotes YOU ARE NOTIFIED Upon application of the judgment creditor, a judgment against you has been entered in this court as follows: (1) Judgment Creditors: Whatcom Educational Credit Union (2) Amount of judgment entered in this court: $17,661.34. This judgment was entered based upon a sister-state judgment previously entered against you as follows: (1) Sister-state: Washington (2) Sister-state court: Skagit County Superior Court, 205 W. Kincaid, Room 102, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 (3) Judgment entered in sister-state on: September 24, 2021 (4) Title of case and case number: Whatcom Educational Credit Union v Brandon Cotes, et al. Case No. 21-2-00171-29 A sister-state judgment has been entered against you in a California court. Unless you file a motion to vacate the judgment in this court within 30 DAYS after service of this notice, this judgment will be final. This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court. If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice. Date: 01/19/2022 Clerk, by D. Hansen, Deputy NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual judgment debtor. 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 26996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023452 Filed: Oct 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Wood Working. Located at: 141 Pacific St., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salomon Dominguez, 141 Pacific St., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Salomon Dominguez, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022607 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blush Skin Bar; B. Blush Events; C. Blush Spa Suites. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cherilyn Marie Cowell, 6691 Encelia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Cherilyn Marie Cowell, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022846 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Datura Consulting. Located at: 3600 Bayview Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Datura EHS and Compliance LLC, 3600 Bayview Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Samantha Chua, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023031 Filed: Oct 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Champagne Lakes RV Resort LLC. Located at: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Champagne Lakes RV Resort LLC, 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2020 S/Charles J Williams, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022659 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View OB-GYN Medical Group; B. Pacific View OB-GYN. Located at: 6260 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific View OB-GYN Medical Group Inc., 6260 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2022 S/Jeremy Raimo, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022240 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindle & Stone. Located at: 1785 Savannah Way, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Reform Fitness LLC, 3225 Business Park Dr. #4, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/31/2022 S/Sarah Holder, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27068

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9022610 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA CA 92008. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/29/2018 and assigned File # 2018-9027075. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sheffler and Martin, 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/William J Sheffler, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022649 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McGuire Glassworks. Located at: 2948 Clay Ave., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicolaus Edward McGuire, 2948 Clay Ave., San Diego CA 92113; B. Hollie Ann Hoppes McGuire, 2948 Clay Ave., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2017 S/Nicolaus Edward McGuire, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021256 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MegaDeath Machine. Located at: 1672 Acacia Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Elaine Vilardi, 1672 Acacia Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2020 S/Megan Elaine Vilardi, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022948 Filed: Oct 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goldenstate Sushi; B. Goldenstate Sushi Inc. Located at: 3365 Mission Ave. #I, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goldenstate Sushi Inc., 1632 Grandview St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2021 S/Monique Johnston, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022439 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lost at Sea Oyster Sauce. Located at: 135 Roper Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adiv Elysium, 135 Roper Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adiv Elysium, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27051

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2022-9022810 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swami’s Point. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/23/2017 and assigned File #2017-9026063. Located at: 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Donald M. Hansen, 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. S/Donald M. Hansen, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022811 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swami’s Point. Located at: 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hansen Family South 101 LLC, 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Brooks Gifford Jr., 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Joshua Hansen, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022740 Filed: Oct 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pressure Washing. Located at: 3401 Yosemite St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Pressure Washing LLC, 3401 Yosemite St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2022 S/Fernando Greve, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022168 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rustic 102; B. Rustic 103. Located at: 6105 Paseo Delicias #10, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: 821 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jaime Adame Gattas, 821 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/16/2022 S/Jaime Adame Gattas, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022167 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rustic 101. Located at: 1786 1,2 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 821 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Carmen B. Barnard, 821 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1999 S/Carmen B. Barnard, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27044

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022598 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amalfi Enoteca Italiana. Located at: 1556 Camino Del Arroyo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Made in Italy LLC, 1265 High Bluff Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/07/2022 S/Emiljano Muslija, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022602 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amalfi Marina Bar. Located at: 1035 La Bonita Dr. #B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Made in Italy LLC, 1265 High Bluff Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/24/2020 S/Emiljano Muslija, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27042

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022051 Filed: Oct 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Some Pig Insights. Located at: 1281 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathryn Spitzberg Johnson, 1281 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Spitzberg Johnson, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27036

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022464 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yuwei Designs; B. Yuwei. Located at: 2118 Twain Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yuwei Designs Inc., 2118 Twain Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2012 S/Yuwei Lee, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022524 Filed: Oct 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kishko Management Group. Located at: 4785 Tarantella Ln., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anna Kishko, 4785 Tarantella Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/2022 S/Anna Kishko, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021396 Filed: Sep 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Luxury Home Living; B. Coastal Beauty and Brows; C. Coastal Photography. Located at: 4820 Del Monte Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Co. & Luxury, 4820 Del Monte Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Krystal Ihm, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022273 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lilac Recovery Center. Located at: 1507 E. Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. NDLLJ Inc., 1507 E. Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2022 S/Richard R. Rice, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022354 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Ecology. Located at: 7717 Calle Madero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Irvington Group Inc., 7717 Calle Madero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/John Wallace, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27023

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9022196 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Med Care Pharmacy. Located at: 161 Thunder Dr. #100, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/06/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9008059. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Asbac Pharmacy Inc, 161 Thunder Dr. #100, Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Joseph Devins 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022173 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anthony Vitale; B. Joseph Colubus Knight. Located at: 948 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trevor Neil Scumidt, 948 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2015 S/Trevor Neil Scumidt, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021198 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Agni Life. Located at: 4655 Norma Dr., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Agnieszka Messina, 4655 Norma Dr., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/2021 S/Agnieszka Messina, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022097 Filed: Oct 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants. Located at: 477 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dr. Kanika Bembey DDS Corporation, 6671 Agave Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Kanika Bembey, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021887 Filed: Oct 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Re3 Gifts; B. Re3. Located at: 514 Via De La Valle #303, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1850 Bel Air Ter., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Bydand Group LLC, 1850 Bel Air Ter., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/2022 S/Christopher Gordon, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021989 Filed: Oct 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch Real Estate; B. Catch Realty Solutions. Located at: 13277 Kingsfield Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Blue Corner Inc., 13277 Kingsfield Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Alatriste, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021562 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fountain Car Wash. Located at: 1352 N. Santa Fe, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Farhedge Properties LLC, 6640 Curlew Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2022 S/Nicholas Hedges, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021471 Filed: Sep 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spellbinder Coffee. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & R Foods, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Omori, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021320 Filed: Sep 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sauc.d. Located at: 123 W. Jason St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adam Conklin, General Partner, 123 W. Jason St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Raven LoGiurato, 123 W. Jason St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2022 S/Adam Conklin; Raven LoGiurato, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021777 Filed: Sep 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Sister Consulting; B. Salty Sister Co. Located at: 1220 Morse St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salty Sister Consulting LLC, 1220 Morse St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Alisa Prestie, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021574 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Geier Goodman Design. Located at: 1209 Meadow Wood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Geier, 1209 Meadow Wood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2019 S/Susan Geier, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020068 Filed: Sep 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toasted Gastrobrunch & Sammy’s Dinner. Located at: 339 N. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Information: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021390 Filed: Sep 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Pool Technician. Located at: 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ethan Wyatt Cox, 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2022 S/Ethan Wyatt Cox, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021003 Filed: Sep 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Great Western Mortgage. Located at: 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Edward Taylor, 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2000 S/William Edward Taylor, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021582 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arrai Media. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Arrai Media, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles Edward Harris Jr, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021591 Filed: Sep 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Food Co. Located at: 220 Bingham Dr. #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GCP Distribution LLC, 220 Bingham Dr. #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2017 S/Guy Roney, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021044 Filed: Sep 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LPD Carwash & Detail Center. Located at: 1580 Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Information: 1. Paola Lara Olvera, 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2022 S/Paola Lara Olvera, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 26995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021509 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Jolla Press; B. Roam Federal. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roam Advisors LLC, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Heath A. Anderson, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 26991