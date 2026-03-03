Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic collisions identified

REGION — Authorities have publicly identified six people who lost their lives in recent weeks in San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent roadway death occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when Joell Jamie, 33, was struck by two vehicles in the 2000 block of West Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and the San Diego Police Department. She died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle that struck Jamie continued driving and left the area to the south, according to an SDPD statement. The other motorist involved in the incident pulled over and provided a statement to investigators.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, Jacob Berntsen, 48, was fatally injured in his hometown of Valley Center when the SUV he was driving veered off Lilac Road and struck a tree. Berntsen died at the scene of the crash south of Old Castle Road, the medical examiner reported.

Early last Tuesday, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on state Route 52 in Clairemont, authorities said. Francis Gray, 48, was standing in a traffic lane on the eastbound side of the freeway when a pickup truck hit him shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the county agency. Gray died before paramedics could transport him to a hospital.

A day earlier, a head-on collision on a rural road a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border claimed the life of a 35-year-old motorist.

Miguel Araque of Los Angeles was driving east on state Route 94 just before 3 p.m. Feb. 23 when the 2009 Nissan Cube he was driving veered left and collided with an oncoming 2003 Dodge Ram near Little Tecate Road, according to the medical examiner and the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics airlifted Araque to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The crash left the driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old Tecate man, with minor injuries, CHP public affairs Officer Jasmine Lopez said.

On the evening of Feb. 20, a pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian in his eastern San Diego County hometown on his 69th birthday, authorities reported.

Enrique Diaz of Ramona was hit by a 2010 Ford F-150 on a dark stretch of state Route 67 near state Route 78 shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner. Diaz died at the scene.

On Feb. 10, an Oceanside man suffered severe head injuries when he crashed an electric bicycle in his coastal hometown.

Scott Weiler, 52, lost control of the e-bike while riding west on South Coast Highway just before noon, sending the vehicle crashing into a light pole, the county agency reported. Paramedics transported Weiler to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he died 19 days later.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to any of the incidents to contact local law enforcement agencies.