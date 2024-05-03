Victim of recent Vista shooting dies

VISTA — After two back-to-back shootings in Vista last month, one of the victims has died following two weeks in the hospital, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday.

Frank Martinez, 21, had been in the hospital since April 14 after being shot while walking in the 300 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 2 a.m.. He died on Monday, Sheriff’s officials said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation has been transferred from Vista Street Narcotics and Gang detectives to the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Just hours before Martinez was shot, a teenage male was shot around 9 p.m. in unincorporated Vista while walking near the intersection of Smilax Road and Mimosa Avenue. The victim was in stable condition at the hospital as of April 14.

No arrests have been made related to the shooting of the teenager, and the Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

Sheriff’s officials told Fox 5 San Diego that the two shootings were being investigated as separate incidents.

Anyone with information on either shooting is encouraged to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.