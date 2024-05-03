75th Del Mar National Horse Show jumps into action

DEL MAR — The acclaimed Del Mar National Horse Show is celebrating its landmark 75th year at its new home at the Del Mar Horsepark along El Camino Real, welcoming back riders after a four-year hiatus.

The National Jumper-Hunter Week features events in the dirt arenas and the iconic Grand Prix grass field with jumps up to 4 feet tall. Hunter events focus on style and quality, while jumpers are judged on having a fast and clean round.

The show includes a $100,000 Grand Prix taking place at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Hunter and jumper events were preceded by the Del Mar National Horse Show Dressage Week from April 11 to 14.

The national show began in 1946 as part of the San Diego County Fair and has since grown to be one of the country’s top horse shows, traditionally taking place at the Surfside Race Place. In 2020, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicking off a four-year pause.

“The Del Mar National Horse Show is not just an event; it’s a cherished tradition that brings together people who share a passion for horses and the equestrian lifestyle,” said Dale Harvey, Del Mar Horsepark general manager.

Its move to the newly-renovated Del Mar Horsepark, which reopened last summer under new management by Horse Shows in The Sun (HITS), marks the start of a new era for the show.

“This year marks a significant milestone in the history of the Del Mar National Horse Show, and we are proud to announce a new chapter as we move to our stunning new location, HITS Del Mar Horsepark. The state-of-the-art facilities at HITS Del Mar Horsepark provide the perfect backdrop for this iconic event, promising an unforgettable experience for both exhibitors and spectators alike,” Harvey said.

For more information and tickets, visit hitsdelmar.com.

All photos by Laura Place/The Coast News