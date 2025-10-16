Two suspects arrested in string of Oceanside burglaries

OCEANSIDE — Two suspects were arrested in connection with about three dozen commercial burglaries last month in downtown Oceanside and the College Boulevard commercial area, authorities announced today.

On Wednesday, investigators partnered with the Oceanside Police SWAT Team, served search warrants at multiple locations and recovered five stolen and illegal firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, stolen checks and credit cards, as well as passports, identification cards and U.S. currency, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said reports from local businesses and surveillance footage led to the identification of the suspects.

The investigation revealed the suspects used a U-Haul truck during the burglaries, the department reported.

The suspects, who were not immediately identified, were booked on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of grand theft, burglary, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and possession of stolen property.