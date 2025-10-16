Marine Corps showcase live-fire demonstration for 250th birthday

CAMP PENDLETON — The Marine Expeditionary Force will host a live-fire Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton’s Red Beach on Saturday to mark the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial, an event that will be attended by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land and sea, according to base officials.

“The force training activities planned ensure our readiness to defend the Homeland and protect our nation’s interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges today and in the years ahead,” a spokesperson with Camp Pendleton said in a statement. “All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols.”

In advance of the training event and demonstration, a detailed risk assessment was conducted at the base, officials said. All participants will be briefed, while medical, fire and emergency responders and equipment will be on site.

Plans for the live-fire demonstration prompted criticism Wednesday from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called the event “an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck.”

Newsom floated the possibility of shutting down Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton due to safety concerns about ordnance being fired over the roadway, but the roadway is now expected to remain open following a risk assessment. Newsom, however, continued his criticism of the event.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance can find money to launch missiles over the I-5 during a government shutdown, but not a dime for Americans’ health care,” Newsom wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Mike Levin, who represents Camp Pendleton and surrounding environs, also expressed concerns.

“The 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps is a moment to be proud – to honor two and a half centuries of valor and excellence. It deserves to be celebrated in a way worthy of their legacy and consistent with their values: honor, courage and commitment,” he said. “That’s why I am concerned by reports that portions of Interstate 5 could be closed for several hours in both directions on Friday and Saturday to accommodate events tied to anything partisan or political.

“Even on a normal weekend, traffic along the I-5 corridor is heavy. Long closures would cause significant congestion and real hardship for residents, businesses and first responders. I hope any such closures can be minimized.”

Marine officials said all air, surface and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety checklists.

Following the demonstration, Marines, sailors and families will gather at Del Mar Beach for the Beach Bash, a celebration that “recognizes the people who form the foundation of the Marine Corps’ strength – our families and the community – as we share in the celebration of 250 years of service.” The event will include food vendors, music, static displays and family activities.

The White House Production Office will be capturing the demonstration for broadcast on Nov. 9.