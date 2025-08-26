Two people on e-bike injured in San Marcos collision

SAN MARCOS — An adult and a juvenile riding an e-bike in San Marcos were left with injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station arrived at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Bosstick Boulevard, where a car had struck an e-bike carrying two passengers.

The adult and the juvenile were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision at this time.