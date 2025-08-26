Man killed in solo vehicle collision in Vista

VISTA — A man was found deceased in his vehicle early on Saturday after an apparent solo crash on South Melrose Drive between Shadowridge and Longhorn drives.

Deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of the crash around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. At the scene, they discovered a heavily damaged vehicle with a deceased male occupant and broken concrete and debris strewn on the road.

The man’s identity has not been released to the public, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said there is no other information available at this time.

Sheriff’s traffic investigators are investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551.