San Diego County Sheriff's Office. File photo
Man killed in solo vehicle collision in Vista

by Leo Place0

VISTA — A man was found deceased in his vehicle early on Saturday after an apparent solo crash on South Melrose Drive between Shadowridge and Longhorn drives. 

Deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of the crash around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. At the scene, they discovered a heavily damaged vehicle with a deceased male occupant and broken concrete and debris strewn on the road. 

The man’s identity has not been released to the public, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said there is no other information available at this time. 

Sheriff’s traffic investigators are investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551. 

Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

