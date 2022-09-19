Two burglary suspects arrested at Vista school

VISTA — Two men were arrested in connection with the burglary at a Vista school that was caught on surveillance video, authorities said today.

Employees were monitoring the surveillance video at 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they saw the burglars at the school in the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the Vista Sheriff’s Station. The employees provided deputies with updates as they responded. A Google search indicates a Montessori school is located on that block.

While checking the area with the help of an Escondido police K-9, the deputies located 56-year-old Richard Wells near the entrance and 35-year-old Robert Lund outside the building, Smith said. Both were taken into custody without incident.

“It was discovered the rear door of the business had been broken into, the electrical system tampered with and multiple items had been loaded into a cart which was staged to be taken,” the sergeant said.

Wells and Lund were booked into the Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of felony burglary and investigators were working to determine whether either suspect may be linked to other burglaries in north San Diego County, Smith said.

