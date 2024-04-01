Two arrested after fatal shooting of Vista man

VISTA — Two young men were arrested Friday night after a man was shot and killed in Vista.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a victim who was down outside of his vehicle near the state Route 78 exit and on-ramps at Sycamore Avenue in Vista.

The man was later identified as 71-year-old Bryan Robert Hugo of Vista.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Hugo was receiving medical attention from paramedics. He had been shot at least once and was transferred to the hospital before being pronounced dead shortly afterward.

A California Highway Patrol officer pursued a car that appeared to flee the scene along Sycamore Avenue. The pursuit continued into San Marcos, and the car hit multiple vehicles along the way, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement eventually arrested the two passengers — driver Joseph Cedillo, 19, of Escondido and Jamal Solis, 18, of Santee. Cedillo was charged with murder, and Solis was charged with accessory after the fact.

The Sheriff’s Department said the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation but that there may have been a traffic-related incident between the two vehicles before the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330, after hours at (858) 565-5200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

Any individuals who believe they are potential hit-and-run victims in that area are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.