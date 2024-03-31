Man arrested for allegedly striking Carlsbad police officer in head with skateboard

CARLSBAD – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking a police officer in the head with a skateboard, authorities said today.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a Carlsbad police officer was driving in the 1000 block of Carlsbad Village Drive underneath Interstate 5 when a rock struck the spotlight and front windshield of his patrol car.

“The impact from the rock-strike destroyed the spotlight and damaged the windshield,” the department reported.

The officer called for a supervisor and pulled into a nearby parking lot to inspect the damage. As he was inspecting the car, a suspect ran up behind the officer and struck him in the head with a skateboard, according to a statement from the department.

The officer discharged his firearm three times at the suspect as he ran through a parking lot. Meanwhile, the supervisor chased the suspect west along Carlsbad Village Drive. Additional officers arrived in the area, and after three blocks, the man was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Kyle McCord, 32, of San Diego. McCord was booked into Vista Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and suspicion of committing a felony while on bond or release.

The officer was not engaged in enforcement activities when a rock struck his car or when the suspect assaulted the officer, according to the department.

“The officer was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries and remains there for treatment,” the department reported.

That officer has been employed by the Carlsbad Police Department since September 2022 and was assigned as a patrol officer. He has eight years of law enforcement experience with the Carlsbad Police Department and another agency.

An investigation will ensue into the officer’s discharge of his firearm, with the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office monitoring it.

Detectives were investigating the incident, and the skateboard used in the assault on the officer was recovered at the scene.

McCord was not struck by gunfire, and there were no injuries to any citizens.