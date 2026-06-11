Three arrested in connection with series of Jeep thefts in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of Jeep thefts following a coordinated countywide law enforcement effort, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Since August 2025, at least 12 thefts involving Jeeps have been reported in Carlsbad, including two in May.

On June 4, CPD and the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force conducted a coordinated surveillance operation that led to the arrests of Jesus Lupian, 29, Omar Quezada, 22, and Antonio Sanchez, 24, according to a department news release.

After several hours of surveillance, detectives identified a Jeep they believed the suspects had stolen in the Hillcrest area.

Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful. They later pursued the suspected stolen Jeep south on Interstate 5 until it exited in Chula Vista.

The pursuit, which reached speeds of about 100 mph, ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of H Street and Broadway.

The driver, identified as Lupian of San Diego, was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation before being booked into San Diego Central Jail on charges of vehicle theft, felony evading, conspiracy to commit vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools, according to the release.

Shortly after Lupian’s arrest, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle investigators had linked to most of the 12 thefts. Police said the connection was established through investigative work and the use of automated license plate readers.

Investigators believe the vehicle and the stolen Jeeps were driven into Mexico shortly after the thefts occurred.

Quezada and Sanchez, both residents of Mexico, were arrested during the traffic stop on suspicion of vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools, according to the release.

Both men were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Police credited automated license plate reader technology and regional cooperation among law enforcement agencies with helping advance the investigation.