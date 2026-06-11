Motorcyclist, 71, seriously injured in Del Mar Heights crash

SAN DIEGO — A 71-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Del Mar Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 13800 block of Mango Drive near Del Mar Heights Road.

Police said the rider of a 2017 Ducati motorcycle was traveling northbound on Mango Drive when a 2025 Chevrolet Trax exiting a parking lot on the east side of the street turned left into the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcycle struck the front of the SUV and then collided with a southbound 2017 Lexus, ejecting the rider from the motorcycle, according to authorities.

The motorcyclist suffered an open fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg and was transported to a hospital. Police said the injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old woman, was not injured. The condition of the Lexus driver was not immediately available.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.