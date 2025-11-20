Suspects jailed in multimillion-dollar storage-unit burglary series

VISTA — Two suspects were behind bars this week in connection with more than a dozen northern San Diego-area commercial storage-unit burglaries during which millions of dollars worth of property — including weapons, cash, valuable comic books and other collectibles — went missing.

Kyle John Henely, 43, and Veronica Merlo, 40, allegedly stole the goods during six break-ins in Escondido, five in Valley Center and two in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Between Oct. 28 and last Thursday, detectives served three search warrants in the case, including one at a home in the 300 block of West Los Angeles Drive in Vista, seizing 19 guns, nearly $100,000 in cash, and stolen comic books, trading cards and other collectibles valued “in the millions of dollars,” Sgt. Adam Milligan said.

Henely and Merlo were booked on Nov. 19 on suspicion of a slate of felony offenses, including burglary, fraud, grand theft and conspiracy, according to jail records.