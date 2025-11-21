US proposes offshore drilling; CA officials, environmentalists balk

CARLSBAD — Following through on earlier pronouncements, the Trump administration announced today it will reopen ocean waters off the Pacific Coast to oil drilling leases, generating rapid opposition from California officials and environmentalists.

The announcement by the U.S. Department of the Interior called it an effort to address the nation’s “growing energy needs” and “boost United States energy independence and sustain domestic oil and gas production.”

The directive calls for the potential lease of 34 offshore drilling sites between 2026 and 2031 — 21 off the coast of Alaska, seven in the “Gulf of America,” and six along the Pacific Coast.

“Offshore oil and gas production does not happen overnight. It takes years of planning, investment, and hard work before barrels reach the market,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement. “The Biden administration slammed the brakes on offshore oil and gas leasing and crippled the long-term pipeline of America’s offshore production. By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America’s offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed, and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to come.”

According to the department, a 60-day public comment period on the proposal will begin when it is published in the Federal Register on Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the proposal “idiotic” and said it “endangers our coastal economy and communities and hurts the well-being of Californians.”

“This reckless attempt to sell out our coastline to his Big Oil donors is dead in the water,” Newsom said in a statement. “Californians remember the environmental and economic devastation of past oil spills. For decades, California has stood firm in our opposition to new offshore drilling, and nothing will change that. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect our coastline. It’s interesting that Donald’s proposal doesn’t include the waters off Mar-a-Lago.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also blasted the proposal.

“Time and again, President Trump has shown that his interest lies with his Big Oil friends profiting at the expense of our environment and public health,” Bonta said in a statement. “California takes our responsibility to steward our environment and natural resources seriously — we are not a rich man’s playground, and the president cannot come and extract resources as he pleases.

“California will not stand by while the Trump administration marches in and makes a mess of our coastal towns and waterways in order to line the pockets of its wealthy friends. The livelihoods of millions of Californians depend on the economies and industries that our coastal areas support. My office stands fully opposed to this plan and is committed to protecting California’s natural resources.”

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said there was no way it would happen.

“President Trump is all flash and no substance on this issue because it is gravely unsafe, costly and poses major risks to the economy and the environment,” she said. “In San Diego, and all up and down the California coast, I care that people have affordable energy and that we keep costs down for our working families. We need clean and affordable energy by transitioning away from fossil fuels. California is moving forward in that direction.”

Sean Bothwell, executive director of California Coastkeeper Alliance, said state residents “strongly oppose this plan, which threatens our waters, coastal ecosystems and the health of coastal communities and economies.”

“We urge Governor Newsom, along with state and federal leaders, to stand up to the Trump administration and protect California from this latest attack on our waters,” he said in a statement.

According to the Interior Department, as of Sept. 1, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management manages 2,073 active offshore oil and gas leases covering about 11.2 million acres and accounting for roughly 15% of the nation’s domestic oil output. The Outer Continental Shelf is estimated to contain about 68.8 billion barrels of oil and 229 trillion cubic feet of natural gas yet to be discovered, according to the agency.

“Offshore oil and gas development requires long-term vision, steady policy, and the confidence for companies to invest in American energy. For years, that confidence was undercut by the Biden Administration’s failed leasing policies,” Jarrod Agen, executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council, said in a statement. “By putting a real leasing plan back on track, we’re restoring energy security, protecting American jobs, and strengthening the nation’s ability to lead on energy for decades to come.”