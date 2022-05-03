Suspect jailed in spate of suspected arson fires in Vista, Oceanside

VISTA — A man detained Monday near the site of a suspicious brush fire in Vista was subsequently jailed on suspicion of maliciously setting the blaze and five others last week.

Deputies took 22-year-old Rogelio Ramirez into custody Monday morning a short distance from where the small fire-blackened vegetation in the area of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

After being questioned by detectives, Ramirez was booked into county jail on suspicion of intentionally sparking the fire and setting five others that broke out in Vista and Oceanside on Thursday, Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Portillo said. None of the fires caused any reported injuries or structural damage.

Ramirez was being held on $450,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

