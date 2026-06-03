Suspect jailed in fatal Escondido hit-and-run

VISTA — A man suspected of fleeing after the vehicle he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian in Escondido last week has been arrested, authorities reported Wednesday.

Jose Christian Sanchez Linares, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday evening in connection with the deadly hit-and-run near the intersection of Interstate 15 and state Route 78, according to police.

A vehicle struck 31-year-old Freddie Olmeda of Escondido as he was crossing West Ninth Avenue near Redwood Street outside of a crosswalk at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. Following the collision, the driver continued on and left the area, according to Escondido Police Lt. Craig Miller.

A second vehicle then struck Olmeda as he was lying in the roadway, Miller said. Paramedics transported the victim to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officers located the first vehicle involved, abandoned a short distance from the crash scene.

Investigators identified and contacted the driver of the second vehicle, according to police.

“Based on his statement, evidence at the scene and video evidence, he was unaware that (his vehicle) had struck the victim,” Miller said. “He faces no charges.”

Linares was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.