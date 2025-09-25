Suspect in fatal Carlsbad carjacking dies in shootout with authorities

CARLSBAD — A Rancho Santa Margarita man suspected of fatally shooting a Carlsbad woman during a carjacking on Friday was later killed in a shootout with Orange County law enforcement, authorities said.

Carlsbad police responded to reports of gunfire just before 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rising Glen Way. Officers found an unresponsive woman with gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as April Moore, 50, of Carlsbad. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts, police said.

Investigators said a male suspect stole Moore’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a license plate reader alerted Laguna Beach police that the stolen vehicle was in the area. Around 1 a.m., Newport Beach officers located the car near Newport Coast Drive and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, identified as Andre Anthony Matijasevic, 31, of Rancho Santa Margarita, opened fire on police vehicles near Interstate 5 and El Toro Road, deputies said. He then continued eastward toward an In-N-Out on Avenida de La Carlota while shooting at officers, striking several police vehicles.

Matijasevic was shot and fell to the ground. Officers rendered medical aid before he was taken to Mission Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. No officers were injured.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information on the shootout to call 714-647-7000.

Carlsbad police said the fatal shooting and carjacking appear to be isolated incidents, with “no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.” The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 442-339-2197.