Possible threat against Vista charter school proven unfounded

VISTA — A possible threat against a Vista charter school was determined Wednesday to be unfounded.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station were informed around 8 p.m. Tuesday of a possible threat at Guajome Park Academy and quickly responded to investigate, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Administrators at the kindergarten through 12th-grade school were notified of the potential threat and took precautionary measures for the following school day. There was an increased law enforcement presence at the campus on Sept. 24, the sheriff’s office reported.

Further investigation led deputies to identify the student involved in the possible threat. They made contact with the student and their parents at their residence.

“A search of both the residence and the school was conducted, and no weapons were found. The investigation determined the threat was unfounded,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials emphasized that all threats are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. They reminded students, staff, and community members to report any threats or acts of violence to deputies by calling 858- 868-3200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Student Speaking Out Tip Line at 858-322-6205.