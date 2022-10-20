Suspect arrested in stabbing death

OCEANSIDE — An underage suspect was in custody Oct. 20 on suspicion of fatally stabbing a teenage boy this week in Oceanside.

The alleged assailant was arrested Wednesday, said Jennifer Atenza, spokeswoman for the Oceanside Police Department. His name and age are being withheld, as the suspect is a minor.

The suspect allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside in the chest shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Mesa Drive.

Following the assault, an acquaintance drove the victim away from the park, then pulled over a few blocks to the west. From there, paramedics took the boy to Tri-City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead late in the evening.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing remained unclear.