No COASTER service this weekend

OCEANSIDE — There will be no COASTER service in San Diego County Oct. 22, and Oct. 23, to facilitate regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor.

Weekend closures like these, referred to as Absolute Work Windows (AWWs), occur periodically during the year on a pre-determined schedule. AWWs provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

After this weekend’s closure, COASTER will resume regularly scheduled service on Monday, Oct. 24. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes on Monday.

While no passenger rail service will be available during this weekend’s closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

Customers are urged to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance, customers can visit GoNCTD.com or contact North County Transit District (NCTD) Customer Service at (760) 966-6500.

Also of note, coastal rail service remains suspended north of the NCTD service area. Metrolink suspended Orange County Line and Inland Empire-Orange County Line service south of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains will not operate between Irvine and San Diego. COASTER service is not affected by the Orange County rail closure. For the latest information, including bus bridges, contact Amtrak at Travel Advisories | Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink at Service Update | Metrolink (metrolinktrains.com).