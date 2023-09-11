Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A 14-year-old Oceanside boy was arrested on suspicion of murder Sunday for a shooting in a shopping center parking lot that left a 29-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Redondo Road in Oceanside at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The victim reportedly got into an altercation with three young males in the parking lot when one of them pulled out a firearm and shot him, police said. The shooter then allegedly began chasing the victim and shot him again in the upper body.

All three male suspects then fled the parking lot. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he died from his injuries at the scene.

Police searched the area and located someone who matched the description of the shooter at a residence nearby. A SWAT unit and Crisis Negotiation Team worked to bring the suspect into custody, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department air support aided in the search.

The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked into East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.

The victim, a resident of Oceanside, has been identified but his name is being withheld pending family notification.

The search for the other two suspects involved was ongoing.

The relationship between the victim and suspects, if any, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Detective Theriot at 760 435-4378 or [email protected] or Crime Stoppers at 888 580-8477.

