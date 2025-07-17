The Coast News Group
The Shadowridge Meadow Apartments in Vista, where 31-year-old Miguel Ruiz was fatally stabbed in 2017. Courtesy photo/Shadowridge
The Shadowridge Meadow Apartments in Vista, where 31-year-old Miguel Ruiz was fatally stabbed in 2017. Courtesy photo/Shadowridge
CitiesCrimeNewsVistaVista Featured

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 Vista murder

by Leo Place0

VISTA — More than eight years after 31-year-old Miguel Ruiz was found dead in the laundry room of a Vista apartment building, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Adan Villa, 29, was taken into custody on July 11 after being located at the Vista Courthouse and has been charged with first-degree murder. He will appear for a hearing on July 24 in Vista Superior Court. 

Miguel Ruiz. Photo via Facebook
Miguel Ruiz. Photo via Facebook

The fatal incident took place in January 2017 at the Shadowridge Meadow Apartments along South Melrose Drive. According to the sheriff’s Homicide Unit, Ruiz was involved in a confrontation with several other individuals, which escalated, and he was fatally stabbed.  

Law enforcement confirmed at the time of the murder that Ruiz was a documented gang member, and Villa is also believed to be part of a street gang, said Lt. Juan Marquez.

“Villa is believed to be associated with a street gang and this case is possibly gang related,” Marquez said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. 

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

Leave a Comment