Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 Vista murder

VISTA — More than eight years after 31-year-old Miguel Ruiz was found dead in the laundry room of a Vista apartment building, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Adan Villa, 29, was taken into custody on July 11 after being located at the Vista Courthouse and has been charged with first-degree murder. He will appear for a hearing on July 24 in Vista Superior Court.

The fatal incident took place in January 2017 at the Shadowridge Meadow Apartments along South Melrose Drive. According to the sheriff’s Homicide Unit, Ruiz was involved in a confrontation with several other individuals, which escalated, and he was fatally stabbed.

Law enforcement confirmed at the time of the murder that Ruiz was a documented gang member, and Villa is also believed to be part of a street gang, said Lt. Juan Marquez.

“Villa is believed to be associated with a street gang and this case is possibly gang related,” Marquez said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.