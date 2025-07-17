Pilot, Cessna plane owned by Scripps CEO disappears off coast

REGION — An investigation is underway after a four-seat plane owned by chemist and CEO Peter Schultz of the Scripps Research Institute disappeared while piloted by a friend who was reported unresponsive while en route to San Diego Montgomery-Gibbs Airport.

The single-engine 2014 Cessna T240 Corvalis TTx took off from Ramona Airport Sunday afternoon and was presumed to have been destroyed following an impact with the Pacific Ocean about 470 miles off the coast of San Diego, according to the Aviation Safety Network, a global database for tracking accidents.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.

Around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, the pilot checked in with the Montgomery-Gibbs tower for landing. About five minutes later, he was cleared to land at runway 28R, but he gave no response, and the airplane continued flying west at an altitude of 2,600 feet and continued beyond the track, the ASN reported.

The identity of the pilot has not yet been released, but according to a statement from the Scripps Research Institute, he was a friend of Schultz and believed to be the solo occupant of the plane.

No survivors or remnants of the plane were immediately reported.