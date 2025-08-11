Suspected arrested in brush fires in Oceanside neighborhood

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a string of small brush fires in Oceanside’s Loma Alta neighborhood.

The suspect – who the Oceanside police and fire departments did not publicly identify – was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday “while in the act of setting a fire,” officials said in a news release.

Both departments investigated the fires, believed to have been intentionally set northwest of the intersection of El Camino Real and Oceanside Boulevard, officials added.

Authorities were reviewing evidence “related to 14 separate fires that began on or around July 30, 2025.”

The pattern and proximity of the blazes resulted in investigators conducting surveillance of the area, officials said.

“At this time, investigators believe the suspect acted alone,” authorities added.