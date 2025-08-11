Crews extinguish two fires in Oceanside over the weekend

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Fire Department knocked down a 40-by-40-foot vegetation fire along a walking trail in the area of Guajome Lake and a fire at a cafe on the other side of town over the weekend.

The vegetation fire was reportedly burning heavy brush around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday near sate Route 76 and Guajome Lake Road. Firefighters arrived shortly after and stopped the fire’s spread, according to the department.

Fire officials said the blaze was extinguished without any reported injuries or damage.

The eastbound lanes on SR-76 were temporarily closed in the area but have since reopened.

There were 19 personnel assigned to the fire, including five engines and a fire investigator, officials said.

Personnel from Camp Pendleton, the city of Vista, North County, the Oceanside Police Department and the San Diego County Park Rangers assisted in the effort.

The previous day, fire crews responded to a blaze that broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at Start Fresh Cafe in the 1000 block of South Coast Highway.

Nearly 30 personnel from the Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad fire departments contained the fire to the kitchen area. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out 90 minutes before the restaurant was scheduled to open and damaged the building.

The causes of both weekend fires are under investigation by the fire department.