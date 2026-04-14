State DOJ investigates Escondido fatal officer-involved shooting

ESCONDIDO – The California Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Escondido.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the morning of April 8 in an unincorporated part of Escondido, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies had been trying to apprehend a person believed to be a suspect in a separate stabbing incident earlier in the evening when they killed the individual, according to reporting by Fox 5 San Diego.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that pursuant to state law, the California DOJ will investigate and independently review the fatal, officer-involved shooting.

Specifically, the DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated the investigation, which will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for review, according to the news release.

Further details about the shooting have yet to be released by the Sheriff’s Office or AG’s office.

Anyone who has information related to the incident may report it by calling (916) 210-2871.