Man charged with murder of woman, 46, in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Law enforcement arrested a man last week who is suspected of killing 46-year-old Bethany Whitwer in Oceanside in what appeared to be a violent attack.

Police discovered a woman, identified as Whitwer, deceased inside of a home in the 2300 block of Fallingleaf Road on the morning of April 7. Neighbors had called law enforcement after hearing screaming coming from the house, according to news reports.

A standoff began when Michael Clarke Topping, 69, barricaded himself inside the house, where he stayed for over five hours. The standoff ended after he stabbed himself multiple times, Fox 5 San Diego reported, and he was taken to the hospital in Sheriff’s custody.

Topping was arraigned in San Diego County Superior Court at the Vista Courthouse on April 9 and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail.

A criminal complaint from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office states that Topping used a brick in his attack of Whitwer.

Topping has faced other misdemeanor and felony charges over the past few years. In July 2025, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a stun gun, in addition to drug possession, according to court records.

He also previously faced charges of driving under the influence and causing a vehicle accident resulting in injury or death. Court records also indicate that Topping has been involved in two domestic violence incidents in the past.

The Oceanside Police Department deferred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for other questions regarding the case.