Stabbing suspect found dead in Escondido flood channel

ESCONDIDO — Police are investigating the death of a stabbing suspect who was found hanging in a flood control channel Thursday night after an earlier domestic violence-related assault, authorities said.

Officers with the Escondido Police Department responded at 7:47 p.m. to Palomar Medical Center, where they learned a man had allegedly stabbed a woman while the two were in a vehicle near Mission Avenue and Auto Parkway.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot after the stabbing while the victim drove herself to the hospital. She was listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives with the department’s Crimes of Violence Unit searched the area for the suspect, who was believed to be armed with a knife.

At 10:04 p.m., detectives and paramedics with the Escondido Fire Department responded to a report of a man hanging in the flood control channel footpath near Fig Street. Officers identified the man as the same suspect wanted in connection with the earlier stabbing, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are seeking additional witnesses to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Detective Greg Clark at 760-839-4450.