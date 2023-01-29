The Coast News Group
The skydiver from GoJump Oceanside was injured at 5:06 p.m. Friday when he landed between two homes near the Oceanside Airport. Photo by Paige Nelson
Skydiver injured after parachute fails to fully open

OCEANSIDE — A skydiver was seriously injured on Friday evening after his parachute failed to completely open and he struck the roof of a home in a neighborhood near the Oceanside airport, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The skydiver, an adult male in his 30s to 40s, struck the roof of a two-story home before landing on the ground between two adjacent homes on Toopal Drive.

First responders from the Oceanside and Carlsbad fire departments responded to the man’s injuries at the scene. The man was transported by Mercy Air ambulance to a local trauma center for further care.

According to OFD, skydiving accidents are infrequent but still occur.

The injured skydiver booked through GoJump Oceanside, the same skydiving company that had two separate crashes of Cessna 208B planes last year, one in February that left two pilots severely injured and another in June that killed one individual and severely injured another.

Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

