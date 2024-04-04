SiFi Networks, T-Mobile Fiber bringing fiber internet to Oceanside

Oceanside FiberCity® is a superfast, open-access fiber internet network being built right now by SiFi Networks throughout Oceanside. This full-fiber network will deliver a high-speed, reliable connection to homes and businesses, support smart city applications, and help close the digital divide.

Oceanside FiberCity® is partnering with T-Mobile Fiber to provide lightning-fast, residential fiber internet. Plans will start at $55/mo and include options for 500 Mbps, 1 Gig, and 2 Gig speeds. With this service, customers will enjoy equal upload and download speeds and a Wi-Fi 6 router included in the price of the plan. They will also enjoy freedom and peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to worry about annual contracts, exploding bills, or installation fees.

Residents should keep an eye on their mailboxes for more information regarding availability, or they can visit www.T-MobileFiber.com/Oceanside to check their eligibility and join the waitlist.

So, how does Fiber internet work? Fiber internet uses fiber-optic cables to provide a broadband connection, carrying enormous amounts of information at nearly the speed of light. The information travels down the cables through pulses of light and is converted into an output that devices understand, resulting in a consistent and high-quality internet experience.

Fiber is also sustainable and environmentally friendly due to the efficiency of light transmission, as opposed to being powered by electricity like in traditional copper telecom. Not only this, SiFi Networks’ FiberCity® networks are built to last long into the future. The fiber optic cables are placed underground, which results in greater resilience to damage and weather conditions. Once buried, the fiber cable can serve Oceanside for generations to come.

What does all this mean for you? Fiber transforms households and can provide some of the fastest internet speeds available today. A fiber connection makes working and learning from home less stressful and more efficient, and the fast speeds make it an ideal choice for connecting several devices at once, online gaming, streaming high-definition content and more.

For more information on Oceanside FiberCity®, visit oceansidefibercity.com, and for more information on T-Mobile Fiber service in Oceanside, visit T-MobileFiber.com/Oceanside.