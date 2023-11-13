Ookla® ranks Cox as fastest provider of internet speeds in US and San Diego

Cox Communications’ high-speed fiber-powered broadband service has been recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® (speedtest.net) for offering America’s – and San Diego’s – fastest download speeds for the third quarter of 2023, achieving median speeds of 260.09 Mbps in the U.S. Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence.

“The enhancements we continue making to our fiber-powered network are helping us deliver a world-class experience to our customers, with an eye on immense value and equipping home networks for the technologies of tomorrow,” said Ingo Hentschel, Cox’s market vice president for San Diego. “This recognition from Ookla, the standard bearer for reliable internet speed testing, is a testament to investments we’ve made and will continue to make for our customers in the coming years.”

By the numbers

In the past 10 years, Cox has invested more than $11 billion nationally in network upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful internet, TV, phone, smart home, and mobile services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years. This year, the company:

• Increased speeds for the majority of its customers, more than 75% of whom now enjoy download speeds of a half-GIG or greater;

• Expanded fiber-to-the-home connectivity;

• Expanded multi-GIG speed capabilities, which will be available to approximately half of Cox customers by the end of 2023. All customers already have access to GIG speeds or greater.

Getting the most accurate test of internet speeds

Cox customers seeking to measure the speed of a connected device while at home should download the Ookla Speedtest app for their desktops and mobile devices. Ookla Speedtest can also be run from a web browser at www.speedtest.net.

Internet speed test results can vary based on several factors such as the devices themselves, the location of the equipment and sharing connections with other users.

Most individual devices like smart phones, tablets and laptops aren’t capable of supporting super-fast speeds. The age and capabilities of the modem or router from which the test is run can also impact results. Newer model modems can better leverage available network capacity.

Device network interface is also important. For speed tiers above 100 Mbps, your router, modem or hardwired device must have a 1 Gbps Ethernet Port. It’s important to remember that most households can connect multiple devices at one time seamlessly with 250 Mbps download speeds.

