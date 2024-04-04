Project Dog Foster a countywide campaign

SAN DIEGO — Six members of the San Diego Animal Welfare Coalition have joined a countywide campaign to find foster homes for the dogs in their care in hopes of solving a common problem: overcrowding. Project Dog Foster is intended to make it easy and fun for the community to step up and help, even if just for a short period of time, no matter where in the county they live. For more information about Project Dog Foster, visit projectdogfoster.org.

Project Dog Foster was created pro bono by marketing and media management companies CSBimpact and Simpler&Simpler. Their approach is lighthearted and fun to capture awareness, consideration, and a smile. It includes a multimedia effort, including TV, radio, and out-of-home digital ads. Participating organizations include City of Chula Vista Animal Services, Frosted Faces Foundation, PAWS of Coronado, Rancho Coastal Humane Society, San Diego County Department of Animal Services, and San Diego Humane Society.

Between the six organizations, there are more than 1,100 dogs who stand to benefit from a break from the hectic shelter environment. The most urgent need is for medium- to large-sized dogs, many of whom are experiencing kennel stress after more than 6 months of care.

For most dogs, any length of time out of the shelter is beneficial, so no long-term commitment is needed for prospective fosters. The organization you choose to foster will provide food, supplies, and medical care. As an added benefit, fostering is a great way to try if you are ready to become a pet parent!

“The lifesaving benefits of fostering cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. “Temporarily opening your heart and home to a pet offers the personal attention and vital security our shelter animals need. We also learn characteristics about that animal to help find a better match when speaking to potential adopters.”

“Unfortunately, more than 40% of our dogs have been available for adoption for 30 days or longer, and we currently have 5 dogs who have been in care for more than a year,” said Carl Smith, interim director at the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services. “Fortunately, when you foster with any of our organizations, we provide all the supplies, so there is no cost to you while fostering.”

“Many pets don’t show their true personalities in a kennel setting,” said Mikalla McFadden, director of Foster Programs at Rancho Coastal Humane Society. “In a foster home, pets can decompress and blossom into a loving companion that potential adopters are looking for.”

“Fostering a senior dog might be easier than you think,” said Andrew Smíšek, co-founder of the Frosted Faces Foundation. “They often have lower energy levels and require less exercise. If you’d rather nap with your dog than take it on a run, consider fostering a senior dog!”

“Fostering a dog is rewarding in so many ways,” said Ashley Milo, deputy director of animal services, Chula Vista. “You get to see them enjoy life through play, exploration and cuddles. Capturing their goofy escapades and inspiring awe with the soft and cuddly moments, you get to tell their stories. You also give them back a sense of normalcy, all while helping them find a family to call their own. What can be more rewarding than that?”

