New fiber network to improve internet service across Escondido

ESCONDIDO — An international, privately owned telecom company is set to install a citywide fiber communications network to provide more residents access to internet services.

In late September, Escondido City Council approved a right-of-way encroachment agreement with SiFi Networks to allow the installation of the company’s new FiberCity system.

SiFi funds, builds and operates open-access fiber optic networks across the United States at no cost to the city — Escondido will not pay any direct fee to SiFi for installing the new system. SiFi has also agreed to cover the cost of city staff time associated with checking plans and field inspections.

Construction of the new fiber system, installed using micro trenching technology and laying fiber optic lines in trenches along road ducts within the city’s right-of-way, will begin next fall and is estimated to take approximately two years to complete.

According to Jennifer Schoeneck, the city’s deputy director of economic development, while the city’s current fiber networks were put together piecemeal, everything would be connected under the new SiFi system.

“They are using the latest technology infrastructure for the city so that we’re wired for the future,” Schoeneck said.

SiFi has been installing fiber systems globally since 2014. However, it is relatively new to California. Beyond Escondido, the company also works on fiber installation projects across the state.

In addition to installing new fiber systems that provide more internet access, SiFi offers a subsidized internet access program called FiberCity Aid which currently offers gigabyte-speed internet service for as low as $30 per month to qualifying households. The company will also provide fiber access and equipment to city facilities at a reduced rate.

City staff believes the new fiber system will significantly benefit the community, including its businesses that rely on high-speed internet service and residents with access to reliable high-speed internet services at lower costs.

Allowing SiFi to build the citywide fiber communications system also aligns with local and regional efforts to address the “digital divide” and provide greater broadband access to everyone.

“This engagement with SiFi will help identify local challenges,” Schoeneck said. “There are many reasons digital divides exist, but we want to understand what’s happening.”