Election 2022: Municipal Races Preview

The Coast News looks at each of the city council and county board races across North County San Diego. Additionally, over the past two months, The Coast News sent electronic questionnaires in four batches to North County candidates at different levels of government, including federal, state, municipal/county and school boards.

As a local newspaper, The Coast News wanted to share this information before mail-in ballots are received so voters can decide for themselves who is best suited to represent their interests in public office based on the candidates’ own words.

The candidates’ responses can be found by scrolling past the race previews.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors

The race for the redistricted fifth district for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors features incumbent Jim Desmond against challenger Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson.

The district looks new after the county’s redistricting commission approved its final map earlier this year. According to media reports, 1 million county residents have a new district.

In North County, where D5 is located, Carlsbad was moved out of the district and placed in D3, which now runs down the coast to Coronado. In D5, most of Escondido was moved into D5.

District 5 also covers Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Valley Center, Fallbrook and east to Borrego Springs.

Desmond is the former mayor of San Marcos and was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018 and is the Republican-endorsed candidate. Boyd-Hodgson, endorsed by the Democratic party, was elected to the Vallecitos Water District Board of Directors in 2020.

San Diego County Sheriff

Two candidates will be on the November ballot for the position of San Diego County Sheriff, with voters facing the choice between undersheriff Kelly Martinez and former San Diego assistant city attorney John Hemmerling.

November marks the first time in 12 years that Bill Gore, who retired earlier this year, will not be on the ballot for the county’s top law enforcement seat. An original pool of seven candidates was narrowed down to two in the June primary, with Martinez receiving the most votes followed by Hemmerling, who defeated fellow frontrunner Dave Meyers by a small margin for a spot on the ballot.

Martinez has worked in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department since 1985 and serves as the department’s first female undersheriff and second in command. She is now vying to be the county’s first-ever female sheriff.

Hemmerling first joined the San Diego Attorney’s Office in 2002, serving as a head criminal prosecutor at the time of his retirement in May amid the sheriff’s office race. He was previously a police officer with the San Diego Police Department and a Marine Corps commander.

Both candidates have shared different goals regarding pertinent issues facing the department, such as the rise in in-custody deaths at the San Diego County Jail. Martinez has proposed increasing onsite medical and mental health professionals, while Hemmerling has proposed immediate behavioral health assessments for all inmates and increased support for jail deputies.

Encinitas City Council

Like all North County cities, the district map in Encinitas has shifted for the November general election. The new map splits part of the former District 3 between the two northern districts and some of the easternmost parts to District 4. Use the city tool to search your address.

In 2022, the Encinitas City Council could see a significant shift, as Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca will not be seeking re-election on Nov. 8.

The candidates running for mayor are Michael “Myekah” Blobe, Councilmember Tony Kranz, Cindy Cremona and Jeff Morris.

In District 4, former planning chairman Bruce Ehlers, Pamela Redela, Stacie Davis and Dan Vaughn vie for the open seat.

Councilmember Joy Lyndes, appointed to the council in 2021, and community advocate Julie Thunder, face each other in District 3.

Residents of Encinitas will also have the opportunity to vote on Measure L, which would fund city departmental and general services with a cannabis and hemp tax.

A “YES” vote would support taxing cannabis businesses at annual rates of 4% to 7% of gross receipts for retail cannabis businesses, 1% to 4% for non-retail cannabis businesses, and $2.00 to $10.00 per canopy square foot for cultivation. The city anticipates that $800,000 to $1,400,000 annually could be generated.

Del Mar City Council

Three candidates are running for two open seats on the Del Mar City Council this November.

Voters in Del Mar elect council members via an at-large system with no district areas. Rather than electing a mayor, all five council members rotate the position of mayor and deputy mayor each year.

Incumbents Terry Gaasterland and Dwight Worden are running for re-election against challenger Stephen Quirk, a local technology entrepreneur and identical twin brother to sitting Councilmember Dan Quirk.

Gaasterland was elected to her first term on the council in 2018. Worden was appointed to the council in 2014 and has served as mayor for the past year.

If one of the incumbents is unseated by Quirk, he will serve on the council alongside his brother.

A candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 over Zoom. For more information, visit delmar.ca.us/857/November-2022-Election.

Solana Beach City Council

Solana Beach voters living in districts 2 and 4 will elect their first-ever area representatives to the City Council this November, and all voters will have their say on a new local tax measure.

The five-person City Council has a mayor elected in an at-large capacity and four council members, each elected to represent a different district.

Incumbent Councilwoman Kristi Becker, elected to her first term in 2018, is running to represent District 2 against challenger Kristin Brinner, a software developer. District 2 stretches from the coast east to the Interstate 5 corridor and north from Nardo Road up to East Cliff Street.

In the District 4 race covering the city’s northeast area of Lomas Santa Fe, nonprofit president Jill McDonald runs unopposed for the seat. Incumbent Councilwoman Kelly Harless lives outside the boundaries of District 4 and is unable to run for re-election.

Voters will also be asked to vote for or against Measure S, a proposed local one-cent sales tax that will generate revenue for maintaining city infrastructure, including local streets and storm, drains, keeping trash and pollution out of local waterways and beaches and keeping public areas like neighborhoods and parks safe and clean.

All the estimated $3 million in annual revenue from the sales tax would remain local if approved. Most of the city’s current sales tax revenue goes to the state, county or the San Diego Association of Governments.

Oceanside City Council

This year two council seats are up for election in Oceanside.

In District 1, incumbent Kori Jensen, appointed to the seat in early 2021, is challenged by four other candidates: Eric Joyce, who currently serves as a trustee for Oceanside Unified School Board District 1, and Darin Selnick, David Turgeon and Alvin McGee.

Joyce is a special education teacher who was first elected to Oceanside Unified School Board in 2018. Selnick is an Air Force veteran, Turgeon is a lineman and ornamental horticulturalist, and McGee is a community volunteer, according to their websites.

Jensen has received just over $30,000 in campaign contributions, Joyce has received over $43,000 and Selnick over $86,000, about $65,500 from loans received. Joyce has about $4,450 in loans, while Jensen hasn’t received any. Neither Turgeon nor McGee has turned in any campaign contributions.

Two candidates have stepped up in District 2 to replace Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez, who is not running for reelection this year. Earlier this year, Rodriguez ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary for the 49th Congressional District.

Daniel Dominguez will face retired Oceanside Fire Chief Rick Robinson for the District 2 seat. Dominguez has received over $26,000 in campaign contributions and $19,000 from loans. Robinson has received more than $27,000, of which $1,500 came from loans.

Dominguez is a retired electric utility worker who headed the union representing Southern California Edison employees in electrical generation plants.

Robin retired from the fire service after 45 years this summer. He became Oceanside’s fire chief in 2016.

There are no citywide measures on this year’s ballot.

Carlsbad City Council

Ten candidates are vying for three seats on the City Council, including the mayor, while six are running for three seats on the Board of Trustees for the Carlsbad Unified School District.

The mayoral race between current Councilman Keith Blackburn and retired businessman Mike Curtin is citywide, while districts 1 and 3 feature races in the north and southern parts of the city. The city and CUSD underwent its redistricting process, which finished earlier this year, with some slight changes to the district maps.

The general election is on Nov. 8, and mail-in ballots will be sent to voters this month.

Six candidates are vying for the D1 seat: Anthony Bona, Melanie Burkholder, Cory Geigert, Allen Manzano, DeeDee Trejo-Rowlett and Sam Ward. In D3, incumbent Priya Bhat-Patel is challenged by Ray Pearson, who currently sits on the CUSD Board of Trustees.

After 30 years with the Carlsbad Police Department, Blackburn has spent 14 years on the council and is making his second run for mayor after losing his first attempt to Mayor Matt Hall in 2010. Curtin, meanwhile, spent his career first in aerospace, ran a division of Mitsubishi Electronics and then co-founded Gameday Sports Network.

In D1, Bona decided to run after winning an anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) against former Councilwoman Cori Schumacher last year. Burkholder is the Republican-endorsed candidate and has previously run for state Assembly in 2020 and school board in 2018.

Geigert has yet to make a public appearance in the race, and Manzano is a longtime D1 resident who attended the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce candidate’s forum on Sept. 26.

Trejo-Rowlett is a Carlsbad native who resides in the Barrio and runs Lola’s Deli, while Ward is an attorney with a San Diego firm and the Democratic endorsed candidate.

As running are two candidates for City Treasurer — incumbent Craig Lindholm and challenge Lance Schulte — while Sherry Freisinger will be the next city clerk.

Also on the ballot is Measure J, which gives the city the authority to spend up to $24 million to renovate the Monroe Street Pool. A “yes” vote favors the measure and needs a simple majority to pass.

San Marcos City Council

In San Marcos, voters will be tasked with choosing candidates for the mayor’s seat and the District 1 and District 2 city council seats.

Mayor Rebecca Jones, who has served on the city council since 2007 and as mayor since 2018, is seeking re-election against challenger and current District 2 Councilmember Randy Walton.

Jones has raised $78,348.56 for her campaign, while Walton has raised $45,548.46.

Four challengers have thrown their hats into the ring with no incumbents in the race to represent District 2, which covers Questhaven, La Costa, and Lake San Marcos.

These include Vallecitos Water District Division 4 Director Mike Sannella, doctor Ambreen Ahmed, educator Lionel Saulsberry, and former San Marcos Unified School District trustee Jay Petrek, who was appointed to and served on the city council from 2019-2020.

Councilmember Maria Nuñez is running unopposed to represent District 1, covering the business and industrial district and part of Richmar. She was first elected to the council in 2018.

Escondido City Council

Two council seats and the mayor are up for reelection this year.

Incumbent Mayor Paul McNamara will face challenger Dane White. McNamara, a Marine veteran and executive director of the Marine Corps Recruits Depot Museum Foundation, was first elected mayor in 2018.

McNamara has raised over $17,000 in campaign contributions with $5,000 from loans. White has raised over $26,000 with $8,750 in loans.

In District 1, incumbent candidate Consuelo Martinez will face Michael Johnson-Palomares. Martinez, who was first elected in 2018, has raised over $26,000 in campaign contributions, while Johnson-Palomares has raised just over $2,000.

Councilmember Joe Garcia, representing District 3, is running for the District 2 council seat this year against retired fire captain Jeff Griffith. Garcia and many of his constituents were moved into District 2 due to the redistricting process required by municipalities across the region and state following the release of the U.S. Census 2020 data.

Deputy Mayor Tina Inscoe, who currently represents District 2, is not running for reelection.

Garcia, who was first elected to council in 2020, has raised nearly $19,000, while Griffith has raised over $5,000.

Escondido voters will also decide on three measures this year: a ¾-cent sales tax that would go toward public safety and services revenue, a term limit measure that would restrict the mayor to two terms and council members plus the treasurer to three terms, and a third measure that would reduce the treasurer’s compensation to council’s compensation as well as standardize vacancy procedures for elected officials.

Vista City Council

The Vista City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved new voting maps that shift about 1,700 residents from District 3 to District 4.

The total deviation between districts with the largest and smallest populations was 12.4%, and revisions to Vista’s voting map attempted to create four districts that each contained about 24,700 residents.

Deputy Mayor John Franklin, the current representative for District 4, will face the current president of the Vista Unified School Board Cipriano Vargas.

Both candidates have served on one or multiple city boards.

In District 1, incumbent Councilmember Corinna Contreras is running unopposed for her seat.

Vista Finance Committee member Vince Hinojosa, Armen Kurdian, an ambassador with the Vista Chamber of Commerce and community advocate Dan O’Donnell are on the ballot for the District 4 seat. Franklin currently represents District 4.

Candidates questionnaire

The information contained below is directly from 32 candidates running for municipal office who participated in The Coast News questionnaire. For the priorities, candidates were asked to disperse topic rankings evenly into four categories: lowest relative priority, below average, above average and highest relative priority.

The intention of the exercise was to force the candidate to make tough decisions when it comes to important topics. We grant these issues all have merit and aren’t always mutually exclusive. But ultimately, in a world of constraints, every issue can’t have high priority relative to the rest. Order of appearance below randomly shuffled.

county board viz



VISTA

John Franklin, Vista, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I’m running for Mayor because I care deeply about the future of Vista. A Safer, Cleaner Vista is my top priority. As your Councilman, I have consistently worked to improve public safety and to meaningfully address the epidemic of homelessness affecting our city and state. I’m proud of what Vista has accomplished, but there’s much more to do.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected], www.franklinformayor.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support local control because it empowers voters. Local elected officials are responsive to voters, who have the right to appear before them when making decisions, a right you do not have at the state legislature. Government closest to the people governs best. Top down zoning can create the kind of patchwork that lowers property values. Vista consistently meets it’s “Regional Housing Needs Assessment,” even before SB9. We should build enough housing for our kids, not turn Vista into L.A.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

As Dep. Mayor, endorsed by majority of Council, I work with my colleagues to shape policy in Vista. I strongly disagreed with VUSD School Board de-funding/eliminating the School Resource Officers who protect our kids. The 3-2 vote ignored pleas of teachers, students & parents. Safety incidents, guns on campus continue to prove this a poor decision.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Affordability of living is why I have strongly opposed SANDAG’s proposed “per mile” tax and new sales taxes. I am passionate about addressing homelessness with compassion and accountability. Finally, I will continue to work to hire more deputies for our growing city. A cleaner safer city is my top priority. www.franklinformayor.com/issues

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Though we address each of their needs differently, we love each of our children equally. I’m proud of Vista’s record of accomplishment on each of these issues. I disagree with the idea that in order to do some things well we must ignore others. With 299 employees and 100 million annually, voters expect us to be able to walk and chew gum.

Cipriano Vargas, Vista, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Housing has become unaffordable. Homelessness is up by 49%. Crime is also on the rise. As your mayor, I will fight to build affordable housing for working and middle-class families, provide relief for renters, and bring good paying jobs with benefits to Vista. I will build a shelter for the homeless and ensure we keep our communities safe.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]; ciprianovargas.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat disagree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belong to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support our California State legislative representatives’ efforts to streamline the construction of climate-friendly housing options that are connected with affordable housing units. We have a housing crisis and our current approach has resulted in more homelessness. We have to ensure that we build in the right places, our community deserves the best.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

Earlier this year my opponent voted against exploring an inclusionary housing requirement for all developments. I will work with developers and champion more homes that are affordable to our community. In 2015, John Franklin and the council slashed inclusionary housing. As a result, we have pushed people out and homelessness is up in Vista by 49%.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it

Today families and young people are being pushed out of Vista by skyrocketing housing prices. We are ranked last in North County when it comes to affordable housing units built. I would work with developers and ensure we get our fair share of funding from the state and federal government to build housing for the hard working people of Vista.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

As a city, we depend heavily on healthcare providers, non-profits and other government agencies to provide social services. It would be my goal to partner and amplify those support services. The County of San Diego will be a critical partner in expanding access for housing, homeless services, Medi-Cal, library services and other critical services.

Dan O’Donnell, Vista, District 4

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I am supported by local leaders and I am proudly endorsed by the Vista Firefighters.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]; www.danforvista.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I prefer local control, but support the state, because Vista has failed to deliver for our families. We’ve built one moderate rate housing development in the last few years and around 30% of what we need for below moderate rate income families. We must support homes for our residents and working class families, so they aren’t forced to leave.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

6/23/20 – PH1 – Sunroad Plaza project for fast food restaurants at 460 Hacienda Drive. Based on the recommendations of staff, the planning commission, and the impact on our Climate Action Plan – I would have listened to our community, sided with our experts, and voted against this project. Thankfully, they removed the carwash that was planned.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Homelessness – There 3,310 at risk youth here in Vista. We have seniors and Veterans living on fixed income. I will prioritize youth programs for our children and rent relief for seniors and Veterans, to prevent them from joining our unsheltered population. I will also work to secure state and county funds for our Permanent Supportive Housing.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

I strongly support public transportation and believe we must work with North County Transit to shape a greater vision for that future. However, at this time our focus needs to be infrastructure, housing, homelessness, and safety in our communities.

Armen Kurdian, Vista, District 4

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I’m a 25-year veteran of the US Navy (retired Captain), a published author, I’ve started a business, and am an active member of my community. I have a strong sense and understanding of public service and I’m inspired by those who support this community in so many ways. This is home, and I want to keep it safe, clean, and prosperous.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]; www.armen4vista.com; IG: armenkurdian2022; FB: armen4vista; LinkedIn: armen-kurdian-09207b11

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the first option. I’d like to loosen local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

While many cities in CA have done a poor job of building homes, especially affordable ones for those with median income and below, the state’s imposition of one-size-fits-all laws penalizes cities like Vista that have been meeting their housing requirements. Vista needs discretionary authority to ensure we are building the right mix of housing in the right places.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

9/14/21 – With two councilmembers absent, Councilwomen Contreras & Melendez moved to defund one sheriff’s deputy and instead spend it on street lighting. Public safety is not a zero sum game. There are sufficient resources for both. I would have found a way to fund the lights without diminishing our law enforcement presence.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

I will add 10 deputies to patrol our city, perform a capabilities assessment of our fire department to make sure they are manned, trained, and equipped to handle any emergency, and examine a 10-year history of traffic accidents to identify locations to improve traffic safety.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

While a clean environment and ensuring the availability of natural resources are important issues, they require coordination among many local, county, and state agencies. Most of the other issues are directly within the city’s purview, such as public safety, which should be of prime importance to every governing body.

CARLSBAD

Mike Curtin, Carlsbad, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I’m running for Mayor of Carlsbad to bring my positive vision for the future to our local government. My background is uniquely comprised of local knowledge combined with global business experience. My campaign theme of “One Carlsbad” is the idea of local Carlsbad people who are tired of the current climate of partisan bickering over past issues.

How can voters best reach you?

www.curtinforcarlsbad.com; Email: [email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I fully support the Brand-Huang-Mendoza Tripartisan Land Use Initiative that seeks to preserve Carlsbad’s ability to shape local growth, preserve the character of our neighborhoods, and require developers to produce more affordable housing and contribute to the costs associated with new housing.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagreed most with the June 14, 2022 Item 7 “Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Operating Budget decision. Only the Mayor recognized the uncertainty of the economic future and sought to act prudently by temporarily halting spending increases, while the rest of the Council voted to proceed. I would have been more cautious with taxpayer money.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

I believe the two main jobs of an elected official are to ensure the residents are kept safe and to prudently manage their money, which is why I ranked them equally as the highest priorities. I intend to maintain and enhance Carlsbad’s safety record and be the voice of responsibility for Carlsbad’s taxpayer dollars.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

I think Public Transit is my lowest priority because, in Carlsbad, the only modes of Public Transit, busing and rail, are managed by the County, State and Federal levels of government. There is neither last-mile feasibility nor strong demand from the residents to transition to Public Transit. Most remain committed to private vehicles, EV or ICE.

Ray Pearson, Carlsbad, District 3

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

My wife and I have three children and four grandchildren. I have been committed to the community while enjoying the lifestyle of Carlsbad, surfing, pickleball. I am running to keep Carlsbad’s quality of life which has been in jeopardy over the last 4 years, specifically safety and security, reducing chronic homelessness, traffic and city budget.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected], raypearson4citycouncil.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the first option. I’d like to loosen local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

To solve the statewide affordable housing issue should not be controlled by the State’s solutions except for reforming CEQA. I support local control on land uses and housing. Local voters should determine their communities future.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagree with the Carlsbad City Council approving budgets the last three years that puts the city on a financial trajectory for a deficit and stress on reducing city services to balance the budget. Starting with the 2022-23 budget I would have froze all new hiring and audit all department on positions that are critical for maintaining the city.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

To solve our crime and safety problems, we rely on our own community not state government. My position on increasing safety is supporting our police officers, prevention, transparency, and communication. To retain and recruit high quality new officers to patrol our community I support affordable housing incentives for police officers.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Public transit does not show up as a priority by Carlsbad residents. The Hot Topics page on the City website doesn’t include public transit.

Allen J. Manzano, Carlsbad, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I have skills and experience that can help Carlsbad resolve its critical issues, the lack of affordable housing, the protection of its seacoast and open spaces, the threat of fires, the demands for water in an ongoing drought and to do it in a financially sound manner without raising taxes while maintaining a superior level of community service.

How can voters best reach you?

NA

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten the local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

Affordable housing is a critical need, Carlsbad has the land and opportunity to address it. Those who work in Carlsbad should have the opportunity to live here, including police, firefighters and other critical workers. State housing laws are not likely to change in the near future, Carlsbad can address the problems of housing and still protect our neighborhoods. Turning this issue into a political storm is not addressing the problem.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The City Council repeatedly backed Rick Caruso’s plan to build a high end shopping center at Cannon Road and the I-5. It would have created an enormous traffic problem at a critical crossing, would have diverted business away from existing stores and shops that give the city much of its character and appeal, and eliminated crucial open space.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Review and improve traffic patterns to slow drivers to the speed limits and harden the separation of pedestrians and bikes from motor vehicles.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Public transit does not really work well in Carlsbad. It is a city built on the ownership of automobiles as a way to get around. Transit lines serve very few and cannot compete with the way we get to where we need to in the city within minutes. The only rapid transit that has a serious appeal is a high speed rail line along the coast.

Sam Ward, Carlsbad, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I’m a 20-year Carlsbad resident, father, lawyer, and community volunteer. I’m running because in the next few years, Carlsbad will be making major decisions that will significantly impact our community and our quality of life. Decisions around homelessness, public safety, the local economy, housing, and climate change.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

As Carlsbad sees more housing development in the next few years, I will be a champion for building density where AND ONLY WHERE it creates walkable communities that MAINTAIN our city’s unique character.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

No answer provided.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

The Carlsbad I moved to 20 years ago was a middle-class town, where working families could live, buy a home, and raise a family. The surging cost of housing means that we are losing this Carlsbad. Without safe, affordable housing, Carlsbad’s middle and lower-income families are forced to become permanent renters.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

I care deeply about providing care and resources to our community members who need it. Carlsbad has historically done a wonderful job in this area, and as a result, will require less energy, budget allocation, and staff time of the city offices.

Melanie Burkholder, Carlsbad, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I’m a wife, mom, homeowner and business owner. Your issues are my issues. Carlsbad is a beautiful place to live, work, play and raise a family and I want to keep it that way. With your help, I want to to stop the mileage tax, address the homeless issue, support small businesses and, most importantly, keep you safe!

How can voters best reach you?

www.melanieforcarlsbad.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

Yes, I support the Tripartisan Land Use Initiative. Due to geographical constraints: 40% of land in Carlsbad is preserved for open space and we are surrounded by the coast and the interstate. The uniqueness of D1 provides its own challenges and opportunities to thoughtfully build relative to infill, redevelopment and new construction. We should streamline the process for builders and residents who desire to improve their property, which increases their property values

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

SANDAG and the Big 10 transportation tax, which includes a mileage tax, disproportionately affects Carlsbad residents. The last thing we need is a six-cent per mile mileage tax. We commute over 30 miles per day on average to work and cannot afford over $2000 per year in new taxes per car.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Our cost of living has skyrocketed. Gas prices have hit record levels, inflation is out of control and it’s getting harder and harder to live where we work. I promise to promote economic development that will reduce rising costs and ensure Carlsbad families don’t have to leave the only home they know.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

My sons and I see the underutilization of public transit and are disappointed about the negative impact this mode of transportation has on the environment.

Anthony Bona, Carlsbad, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Anthony Bona. 25-Yr Resident. I am running because our precious city is under attack from members within our city council. We have council members who play party-politics. This led me to my platform; “politics second, COMMUNITY FIRST.” Unlike other candidates, I am not accepting any donations. am beholden only to you and not big $$ donors.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

As in life, this is not an “either/or” answer. This should not be binary – either you support the California legislature and their approach OR you support a more Laissez-Faire approach. If we are serious about the affordable housing crisis, we need to refine both approaches. I don’t see these approaches as mutually exclusive. Everything in life is about compromise. Remember – politics second. Community First!

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The most egregious decision I have witnessed recently was the trash hauling contract that occurred on April 6, 2021, under a/i 8. As in most things in life, a wise judge once said; “context matters.” Shame on the optics of pay-for-play. I am running to balance out the city council. Community FIRST!

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Public Safety. Rhetoric about “defunding the police” makes no sense. Quite the contrary, we need to invest in more training, both to reduce unnecessary use of force incidents. Solutions – Community-based policing, Safe Zones, Youth afterschool programs, more presence. COMMUNITY FIRST!

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Public transit. Public transit is important but there are so many other competing priorities. Let’s not forget, SANDAG addresses public transit. I would love to participate on the SANDAG board and lend my common-sense ideas. Not beholden to large donors – COMMUNITY FIRST! Politics second.

DeeDee Trejo-Rowlett, Carlsbad, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Born & raised in Carlsbad, 3rd generation co-managing family business, Lola’s, the oldest & longest run business in Carlsbad. I am running for District 1 to become more involved in the development of my hometown. There are many issues that need to be addressed and I hope to get the residents’ voices heard about their neighborhoods

How can voters best reach you?

www.deedeeford1.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I believe our city and the residents should determine what works in their community and what the infrastructure can accommodate

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagreed with the Covid response to businesses that chose to stay open and their patrons. Serving food outside which even the State Health Director said was safe. I am all for obeying the law but it was indicative of the blanket mandates out of Sacramento. I believe our council members that supported this was towing the party line.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Most of these issues are high priority. We need to listen to our residents and listen to those best educated in these issues. Transparency, Social Services and Fiscal Mgmt is a given, it should already be happening. Keeping our town the jewel in the tiara is my main focus; we cannot exploit it; this is why people move here & visit.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

I cannot control inflation and in regards to public transportation, in an area as spread out as Southern California, it is difficult for any transportation system to be successful – Particularly in non urban areas like coastal north county.

ESCONDIDO

Mike Johnson-Palomares, Escondido, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Born and raised in San Diego County. Nonprofit Director for Constitutional and Civil Rights of underrepresented people since 2003. Patient advocate since 1996. Artist. Independent Candidate. Bring focus back to local issues. Audit all city revenues and spending. Improve infrastructure and quality of life. NO new property, sales, or mileage taxes!

How can voters best reach you?

www.mike4d1.com, [email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the first option. I’d like to loosen local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I believe local governments should have the ability to do what is best for their communities. Corrupt politicians in Sacramento don’t care about the daily lives of the working class families that struggle under the repercussions of their bad policies. Forcing more housing into overpopulated areas leads to more crime, higher housing costs, less parking, and lower quality of life for everyone in the area. Municipalities should be able to override bad policies or unconstitutional laws.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagree with the county of San Diego trying to shut down small businesses while allowing giant corporations to remain open during the never-ending state of emergency. All businesses should have been held to the same safety standards, and allowed to remain open. The forced shutdowns hurt minority owned and small businesses the worst.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Audit all the city’s incoming revenue, and outgoing spending to find where there are shortcomings or ineffective programs. Audit property and sales tax revenue returns. Create quality standards and goals for every department of local government. Balance the budget. Make information available to the public.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

All taxes should be purpose specific. So money raised by gas taxes, should go to fix the roads used by those that pay the taxes. Spending a majority of revenue paid by 95% of the population, for transit that only 2-3% uses, is not a fair or equitable use of taxpayer funding.

Jeff Griffith, Escondido, District 2

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I recently retired from the Fire Service after 33 years of public service. I have transitioned from a Fire Captain to a Teacher. I am now a Community College faculty, training the next generation of EMTs and Paramedics.

How can voters best reach you?

www.electjeffgriffith.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat disagree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I will always support “local control”. Local communities can realize local needs and how to achieve them.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

July 27, 2022 Agenda item #10. Consideration of placing the “Public Safety and Essential Services Revenue Measure” before the voters. My opponent voted against trusting our own community to decide to increase our local sales tax to pay for our city’s public safety professionals. If the measure fails, the city will be forced to lay off employees.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Public safety is the main reason for any government to exist. To provide the highest level of safety to our community, it takes an understanding of city fiscal management to ensure a fully funded city budget.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Other larger local government agencies provide the majority of social services. The city should partner with them to support our local needs.

SAN MARCOS

Mayor Rebecca Jones, San Marcos, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

As your Mayor, I will continue to focus on our quality of life, our local businesses & local planning decisions. I’m proudly endorsed by our Deputies & Firefighters. As your regional transportation representative, I will continue to fight for balanced & affordable public transit. I will also continue serving our community with integrity and heart.

How can voters best reach you?

https://electrebeccajones.com, [email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I agree with local control and placed a Resolution of support on our agenda for this Initiative since many state mandated laws restrict local control. This Initiative, when passed, will rewrite the California Constitution. I am the sole Mayoral Candidate that supports this in San Marcos.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

On 2/9/21 the County Board of Supervisors voted against adding law enforcement officers as a priority under the vaccination tier system to receive a Covid 19 vaccination. Law enforcement officers provide medical aid to residents, encounter numerous residents on a daily basis and are critical in providing safety to our county residents.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Public Safety is my highest priority because without a safe community everything else tends to fail. When a community doesn’t feel safe all other issues pale by comparison. I will continue to fund public safety as I have in the past and working hard to continue our crime rate decline as we’ve seen over the past 5 years.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

While Public Transit is important, technology is outpacing our current systems. We need to reimagine what current public transit will evolve into and invest our money wisely. The current technology is outdated, expensive and too reliant on fossil fuels. The next ten years will bring much change and exciting transit options.

Randy Walton, San Marcos, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

For 20 years I have worked to improve the quality of life for San Marcos residents, from building schools, to protecting our open spaces, to supporting local businesses. Our city has enormous potential to be a North County leader in education, outdoor activities, and art and culture, but we need new leadership to get there.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]; www.randywalton.org

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the first option. I’d like to loosen local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I prefer local control to solve local problems. San Marcos has emphasized the construction of high-end housing, at the expense of middle-income people. These high housing costs are causing young people to leave the region, which is bad for families and for businesses (who can’t find employees). As mayor, I will act on housing that meets the needs of our workforce, so the state doesn’t have to.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

On 2/12/29, I brought a city council resolution to oppose future offshore drilling. Nearly every North County city had done the same, and I expected it to be routine. When I moved for approval, Mayor Rebecca Jones blocked a vote by bringing her own motion to “table indefinitely” my original motion.No vote was ever taken. Very disappointing.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

I am advocating for a “Smart, Safe, and Sustainable San Marcos.” We need to be smarter about housing (focus on affordability) and transportation (build more infrastructure, including transit). Our first responders need to be fully supported, especially our firefighters. And we need to act aggressively to meet the goals of our climate action plan.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

My “lowest” priority issues are still of high importance, but social services and cost of living/inflation are areas of concern that cities the size of San Marcos have little control, except for housing. I support the counties efforts on homelessness, and look to state and federal leadership on cost of living and inflation.

Jay Petrek, San Marcos, District 2

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I want San Marcos to remain a thriving place of opportunity and promise. I am a 28+year resident with extensive volunteer service. Twice elected to the School Board during a time of significant student growth and facility expansion. Former Assistant City Manager prior to retiring in 2020. I now serve on the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee.

How can voters best reach you?

email: [email protected], website: www.petrek4sanmarcos.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

Neither a ‘one-size-fits-all’ attempt by the state, or an initiative allowing municipal governments to override state law is the answer. A multi-pronged approach that provides a variety of options for addressing the statewide housing crisis that allows local control is needed that also obligates municipal governments to follow through on the options selected for implementing. Agencies’ Housing Elements should be held to a higher level of scrutiny to achieve measurable milestones.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

At a 5/25/2021 workshop, the City Council declined to evaluate options that would retain local control for operating cannabis dispensaries in the community. An industry-crafted ballot initiative approved by voters in a nearby city allows the widespread location of dispensaries. I would have advocated proactive measures to retain local control.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

A fundamental purpose of government is to ensure the safety of its citizens. Police, fire and paramedic services should be tailored to meet the needs of the community, based on characteristics unique to each neighborhood and areas of focus.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Cities have limited ability to directly control inflation and cost of living expenses when conducting municipal maintenance and operations. Deferred maintenance and delayed purchases might provide a temporary relief in reducing costs, but this practice can lead to more expensive long-term consequences when conducted on a routine basis.

Maria Nuñez, San Marcos, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Despite the historically low voter turnout, we organized our neighbors, activated District 1 voters, and I was elected, as a first-time candidate, to represent the newly created District 1. I now have the unique opportunity to continue representing as an unopposed candidate on November 8, 2022.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat disagree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten the local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support the statewide efforts to increase affordable housing by making it easier to build high density housing and I support the efforts to increase affordable housing accessibility. I think continuing to advocate for a notion of “local control” without any plans to address the housing crisis will only serve to worsen the affordable housing crisis.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

City of San Marcos, Council approval of resolution to support Brand-Huang-Mendoza Tripartisan Land Use Initiative, voted on December 14, 2021 council meeting. Item was prematurely placed before the council. I voted against the resolution.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

I will continue to advocate for increased affordable housing and affordable housing accessibility. I will also advocate for efforts streamline housing accessibility in San Marcos and North County Region, a possible one-stop location for housing needs under SANDAG and/or County of San Diego.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

San Marcos primarily relies on County of San Diego and non-profit organization for direct social services.

ENCINITAS

Michael “Myekah” Blobe, Encinitas, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I am currently Interim VP of Barefoot Is Legal, a civil rights non profit org. Experience dealing / negotiating with corporate executives and government officials via this position. Also multi year experience in staff management in the hospitality industry.

How can voters best reach you?

You can reach me at [email protected]; Facebook: MyekahForMayor; and my website: Myekahformayor.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I believe in Local Control and instead of creating more high density affordable housing, we instead require a quarter of all developments integrate affordable housing into any new developments.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

Approving and moving forward with Street Scape, Getting massive loans to fund it and not included actual needs like Rail Crossing on Vulcan North as part of the plan. Also cutting lanes down to 2. Very bad decision.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Needs before aesthetics. I want to cut all needles spending and focus on what we need. No more StreetScape aesthetic projects, before we get our roads fixed and crossings put in.Focus on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment for the Homeless. No more free rooms or parking spots unless they commit to get better. End any form of Discrimination.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

At this time, not many are using public transportation. The trains are nearly empty, busses seem to be ok with the current routes. It’s a waste of $ to push something people are not using. If there was lines to get on the train I would think differently.

Tony Kranz, Encinitas, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I have had the honor of serving the residents of Encinitas as a member of the City Council since 2012. It’s important to have experienced leadership at the helm, managing our City’s business. The city is in excellent fiscal shape, is one of the safest Cities in the County and we continue to make improvements to legacy infrastructure.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I believe in local control. However, I do not believe in the “no growth” approach. We need a housing inventory that has enough diversity to provide an option of people that work in Encinitas to live here. Many of the jobs here are in the retail industry with low paying jobs. We need to focus on workforce housing.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I voted against going to court for Declaratory Relief from Proposition A. I would have asked the voters to approve an amendment which made it possible to comply with state housing laws when a Housing Element Update is required. February 20, 2019.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

The city has approved five projects with multifamily housing that are the result of our Housing Element Update. The city will soon trigger housing law requirements to find more parcels to up zone. There will be important planning ahead to find ways to comply with state law that doesn’t cause a constant cycle of up zoning.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

The city has very little control over the cost of living/inflation.

Jeff Morris, Encinitas, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Hi I’m Jeff Morris and I’m running for Encinitas Mayor. I have been a resident of Encinitas for over 25 years. Two of my top concerns are safety and having local control. It’s a way for Encinitas to decide what we want Encinitas/Cardiff to look like without destroying our quality of life. Its important for us to come together to protect our town!

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I strongly believe in local control. I intend to join other Cities who feel the same and join forces. I intend to go to Sacramento with like minded representatives and fight this. Finding creative ways to put in affordable housing with the lowest impact to surrounding neighborhoods will be something I will work closely on.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

Many of the current city council have been appointed so they were put in to vote 5-0 on pretty much everything that I’m against. Way too many dates to list. We need locals that care about Encinitas/Cardiff on city council. If there’s a large amount of push back by residents on a hot topic it should be looked at closer before voting on it.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Safety is and always will be my top priority. First thing I plan on doing as Mayor is to support our sheriffs so they can enforce the laws with homeless assaults on residents. I plan on implementing a program that is working in other cities to reduce our homeless numbers. Once that is done we will see a safer town.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Public Transportation is important but creating safety so people want to use it is my priority. I did think of a great idea that I think many will use. A shuttle from the El Camino area to Moonlight during the summer. My hopes is that it will help with parking around the beach areas.

Cindy Cremona, Encinitas, Mayor

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

Encinitas has a participation problem. At the root of those problems is a like-minded City Council on which three of four members originally were seated by appointment. Their lockstep hits the Mute button on residents’ voices. For too long, the mayor and council have approached our business with their minds made up.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected], www.cindycremona4mayor.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

Providing affordable housing is important but must not come at the expense of local control. Encinitas bows to state authorities and developers when approving huge projects that set aside only one in five units as affordable. Our housing policy must require a higher ratio of affordable units to reduce the scale and impacts of supersized projects.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The City Council voted 4-0 Sept. 14 to approve the 199-unit Clark Avenue Apartments. The vote overturned the Planning Commission’s denial of the project, ignored public outrage and failed to address the project’s serious flaws. The cram-and-jam project provides only one in five units as affordable but sticks the community with permanent impacts.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Public safety is the No. 1 role of government. I support first responders and policies that won’t saddle them with unnecessary challenges. That includes correcting misguided approaches to housing and homelessness and stopping spending on vanity projects. Transparency could have checked all of these issues before they got out of hand.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

City policies should provide for a successful business community and city fees should not exceed the cost of providing services. That said, the broader economics of cost of living and inflation fall outside of municipal reach. With limited exceptions, the delivery of social services should be left to our county, state and nonprofit partners.

Julie Thunder, Encinitas, District 3

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I’m a 37-yr Cardiff resident, I love my city, I’m well informed, and long involved in local affairs. I’d like our council to focus on the concerns of residents, look at issues with practicality, and conduct open civil debate. I want to prioritize public safety, resist the push toward more density, and preserve open space before it all disappears.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected], www.JulieThunder.org

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support Local Control. There’s no good reason to take key decisions away from local voters, and let remote politicians dictate our future. It’s imperative that voters support the ballot initiative next year to restore our local power. Without that change, stack and pack housing will transform Encinitas into a dense city with big-city problems.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The political firing of Planning Commissioner Bruce Ehlers (4-13-22, #10A) – a political hit job on a respected & experienced public servant that was opposed by other commissioners. No member of the public spoke against him, yet no council member stood FOR HIM. Another 5-0 vote from a Council that ignores the residents to pursue a partisan agenda.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

My highest priority on Council will be public safety, the main duty of government. I won’t ignore the obvious: crime has become a problem in Encinitas. I will also insist on transparency and accountability in city government, starting with the restoration of open debate on public questions, instead of rubber-stamp, 5-0 votes issue after issue.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Our small business community is vital – we should get out of their way and limit regulations, fees, & bureaucracy. TRANSIT: Encinitas is autocentric, so NCTD (transit agency) invests its money elsewhere. The under-utilized trains & buses prove that to be a sensible choice. But we should prioritize more safe ped RR crossings and fewer train horns.

Bruce Ehlers, Encinitas, District 4

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I am running to protect Encinitas from overdevelopment and fulfill why we incorporated in 1986. My qualifications include 7 years as Encinitas Planning Commissioner; author and spokesperson of Proposition A, The Encinitas Right to Vote Initiative; 10 years on the Olivenhain Town Council Board and founding member and CFO of North County Advocates.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected], www.BruceForEncinitas.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I do not support the State’s one-size-fits-all housing laws forcing mostly high-rent and high-density housing on cities. The laws generally force mostly market-rate units and provide minimal (15%) lower income units. What might work in SF or LA is not appropriate here. I support the “Our Neighborhood Voices Initiative” to restore local control.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagree with Council’s approval of the Goodson Project (Item10C on 6/8/22). They reversed Planning Commission’s denial, ignored key wildfire evacuation plan inadequacies and allowed a lot line change to avoid environmental review. Council initiated an update to the evacuation plan soon after its approval, further proving the plan’s inadequacy.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Many priorities are high: public safety, environment, transparency but local control of our land use is the top local issue. Recent State planning laws permit up to 8 units on most of our single-family lots, inadequate parking, increased height waivers and minimal setbacks. Council must lobby and oppose these laws to restore local land use control.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

My lowest is increased funding of public transportation in Encinitas. Southern CA transit ridership steadily declined from 2000-2015 and fell further in the pandemic. Transit investment was increased by 50%. Our current investment is adequate and increased telecommuting and conversion to non-gas autos will further undermine transit ridership.

Stacie Davis, Encinitas, District 4

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I was Vice chairman of the senior commission, a business owner. I believe a smart city councilman lets the resident’s opinions be a part of the solutions. If each low-income housing project accommodated more mandated units, it would take fewer projects, less environmental impact & less traffic.

How can voters best reach you?

www.4Encinitas.com; [email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

Land use is foremost a community-wide political matter. Every parcel’s use affects others in the vicinity. Decisions about what to allow or incentivize (or not) belongs to local voters or their representatives.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support a combination of the two. There should be a happy medium.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The Goodson Project and the Clark Avenue apartments. They should have had way more affordable units and infrastructure in place to be approved. At this rate they’ll have to build thousands of units to meet our 300 affordable requirements by the state.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

I’d like to change the way we are going about the affordable housing issue. We need more units per building. We don’t need thousands of new units for 300 state mandated homes. If each low-income housing project accommodated more mandated units, it would take fewer projects, less environmental impact & less traffic. It’s just common sense.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Not enough people take public transit. We are a society of cars, we are better off with bikes, Electric Vehicles, Ridesharing, it’s just the way we are.

Dan Vaughn, Encinitas, District 4

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

At this time of intense partisan polarization, our City needs leaders who prioritize citizens shared interests over party loyalty. I will bring the same proven leadership skills to City Council and the same kinds of results for District 4 that I have demonstrated to the communities I serves today: OTC, Encinitas RRD, and St. Andrew’s.

How can voters best reach you?

Vaughn4Encinitas.org; [email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support Prop A and the tripartisan initiative because the building industry has too much control over the state policies. Encinitas needs certain affordable housing, especially for the very low wage workers, people on fixed income, and starter homes affordable to young families so they can build generational wealth. Zoning for these priorities should be approved via Prop A and tied to binding covenants.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The 5th Cycle Housing Element was a disaster. The use of R-30 by right upzoning with the preposterous “presumption of affordability” has unleashed a torrent of luxury apartment complexes without proper environmental review, adverse impact mitigation or necessary infrastructure development which in some cases puts public safety in jeopardy.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Government has no higher duty than public safety. The city needs to bring fire response times up to standard & coordinate regionally on evacuation planning. We need to encourage deputies to live locally as part of the community. We need to prioritize pedestrian and bicyclist safety in ways that are sensitive to neighborhood desires.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

The City has very limited ability to impact cost of living and inflation generally. Land use policy can have a major impact on housing costs. The city should focus on helping citizens budgets go further by ensuring an adequate stock of housing affordable to all income levels with a priority on enabling home ownership especially for families.

Pam Redela, Encinitas, District 4

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I was born and raised here in North County, growing up between San Marcos and Leucadia. My husband and I have raised two children in Village Park. I’m running for district 4 because I want to bring values of hard work and a respect for human dignity to the work of city council to address homelessness, housing affordability, and climate change.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected] www.pam4encinitas.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support the Brand-Huang-Mendoza Tripartisan Land Use Initiative. I understand the need for the State to ask cities to do their part around affordable housing, but it is not right for the State to dictate how affordable housing is integrated into the Encinitas landscape. The State should definitely offer funding to fulfill housing element goals. The City is going to have to work hard to find developers who are committed to the same goals and to preserving local community character.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

Jan 13 2016. Item 10A Ordinance #2016-03 on Campaign Regulations. Unanimous yes vote. This item removed time limitations on the display of campaign signs. I understand the need for publicity. It is the litter of campaign signage around town all year vs. a specific amount of time that I do not support. I prefer live debates over a sign war.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Affordable housing, homelessness and the environment/natural resource management are linked. We must work together and creatively as a council to put the most energy efficient, accessible housing plan into action while preserving community character. It is possible to keep our open spaces, provide safe recreational spaces, and assist the unhoused.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

I rank public transportation and small business as the lowest because 1) public transportation is a complex issue in Encinitas that needs a regional approach 2) our small businesses are thriving! Solid efforts to improve our transportation, infrastructure, and housing element will ultimately benefit the many small businesses unique to Encinitas.

OCEANSIDE

Darin Selnick, Oceanside, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I am retired military and have lived in Oceanside for 11 years with my wife Anne. I have devoted myself to a lifetime of service, through the military and the community. Our district’s needs have not received the attention they deserve. By working together we can tackle the important issues and serve the best interests of all the residents.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected], www.darinselnick.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support local control. Oceanside needs to be able to control its own housing destiny. Locally we know what is best for Oceanside, not Sacramento. We need flexibility, not one size fits all and waivers that harm Oceanside residents.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagreed with a number of them. One example was on August 24, 2022, An ordinance amending Chapter 37 Article V to authorize the Water Utilities Director to declare Drought Levels 2 through Level 4. The city council should not delegate to staff their authority. Instead they should have had the Director recommend to declare a drought.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

I will work with the other City Council members and the mayor to create a permanent Homeless Advisor Commission, which would create a Continuum of Care Program to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

There is nothing we can do in Oceanside about inflation or the cost of living. For the environment, in the world of constraints, other levels of government county and state have this covered.

Eric Joyce, Oceanside, District 1

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

I am a special education teacher, elected School Board Member, father of two energetic children, and community advocate. If elected, I will work with my community to devise innovative, sustainable, equitable, and just solutions to urgent local problems. I aim to reduce inequalities, supporting communities where every child and resident can thrive.

How can voters best reach you?

www.ericjoyce.org, [email protected]

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Somewhat agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the second option. I’d like to tighten local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

We need attainable housing, but not without environmental, traffic, and resource-use considerations, and not without thorough community input and collaboration on development plans. I will work towards a compromise, mobilizing state resources in ways that prioritize local needs and sustainability.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

I disagree with our city’s decision to utilize COVID relief funding for non-essential projects. Many of our families are still recovering from the pandemic. The state and federal governments recognized this and provided funding for cities to support those in need. I know our city could have better utilized those funds to meet our community’s needs.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Public trust in our local government is the prerequisite for all other endeavors. If we are to make progress on any of the most pressing problems of our day we have to find a way to work together for our common cause. I believe earning each others’ trust begins with being transparent and accountable. When Oceansiders unite, we all thrive.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

The Oceanside City Council has projected a $2.4 million budget surplus by the end of the fiscal year. I will work to ensure our fiscal management systems are transparent and just, however, my priority is in deciding how we can best utilize these resources to support our diverse community, including policies to offset the effects of inflation.

Rick Robinson, Oceanside, District 2

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

To continue to serve the citizens of Oceanside, be a representative voice for all those who live in District 2, and to ensure that our continues growth and development will create new opportunities for those desiring to live, work and recreate in Oceanside while maintaining the character and values of our diverse community.

How can voters best reach you?

RickRobinson4OsideD2.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly disagree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Strongly disagree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the first option. I’d like to loosen local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I am in favor of “local control.” Local officials represent their constituents and can best decide what is right for their community.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

NA

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

For public safety, I will give consideration and support to issues related to recruitment and retention and expansion of safety services where appropriate. Likewise, I will work with city staff and support reasonable and prudent methods that manage the impacts from and the prevention of homelessness.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

Primarily because cost of living / inflation is impacted and influenced by those at the state and federal level. Locally, we have to try to deal with the fall out.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, Board of Supervisors, District 5

Briefly tell us about yourself and why you’re running.

As North County Supervisor, my priorities are to protect residents from wildfires, fentanyl, and Sexually Violent Predators, to get the homeless off the streets, and address mental health issues. Navy veteran, SDSU graduate, former airline captain, former 12-year Mayor of San Marcos and was chairman of the San Marcos Fire Protection District.

How can voters best reach you?

[email protected]; www.DesmondforSupervisor.com

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Crime and homelessness are directly linked — improve the homeless crisis, crime goes down.

Strongly agree

How strongly do you agree with this statement: Land use and zoning decisions should be largely reserved for locally-elected officials and municipalities, not state legislators.

Somewhat agree

Which of these statements about local land use constraints on redevelopment or new development (zoning, discretionary review, fee structures) do you most agree with?

There should be a balance. But the current regulatory environment too much favors the first option. I’d like to loosen local government’s control a little bit.

Do you support the California State Legislature’s attempts to make it easier for cities to build high-density units without affordability requirements or local review? Or do you support “local control,” allowing municipal governments to override state housing laws?

I support the initiative and definitely support the authority of local governments to ensure that residential projects are consistent with general plans and needs of residents. But, excessive regulations raise the cost of housing and block desperately needed homes. Working people need government to ensure homes and apartments are affordable.

What City Council / County Board decision in the last few years did you disagree with most, and how would you have addressed the issue differently?

The decision to eliminate approximately 90% of the potential housing in the unincorporated areas of the county. We keep pushing our workforce further away from jobs to find affordable housing while complaining about the greenhouse gases those commutes produce.

For your highest priority issue above, sum up what you propose to do about it.

Public Safety: I will continue to provide resources, equipment, and personnel needed to fight wildfires. Cal Fire, Oceanside and Escondido Firefighters support me. I will push for more officers to keep crime and fentanyl out of our neighborhoods. Deputy Sheriffs, Oceanside & Escondido Police Officers support me. I will never defund the police.

For your lowest priority issue above, sum up why you think it’s the lowest.

I support public transit but we also have roadway needs in North County. I’m fighting for additional lanes on Highway 78, repair of current roads and bridges and support innovative technology for vehicles to reduce congestion and green-house gasses for future generations.

Check out The Coast News previews of state and federal races and statewide ballot propositions impacting North County. Steve Puterski, Laura Place, Samantha Nelson and Jacqueline Covey contributed reporting to this preview.