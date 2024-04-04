F45 fitness concept delivers great fitness results to Poinsettia Village

CARLSBAD — A newer fitness concept spreading through California has been helping North County residents lose hundreds of pounds in body weight and get into shape with its intense training methods packed into a short 45-minute workout session.

F45, which stands for “functional 45-minute workout,” is a high-intensity, interval-based group training concept that combines functional movements in a 45-minute circuit-style session. The training focuses on improving body composition, strength and cardiovascular fitness through dynamic, full-body exercises for all ages and fitness levels.

“The program is designed to help individuals move better throughout the day, promoting injury prevention and overall well-being,” said owner Jason Durrant.

F45 offers personalized training for participants in group settings, which ultimately helps them connect, build relationships with and encourage each other to continue progressing toward their health goals.

“Central to the F45 experience is its community-driven approach, where members build friendships and enjoy working out together,” Durrant said.

Each class is limited to 30 people and led by a coach who ensures the participants receive personalized attention and guidance. According to Durrant, this personalized approach helps keep participants motivated, challenged and accountable, which leads to greater success in reaching their fitness goals.

A key aspect of the program is accountability. The program begins by conducting an InBody scan for members at the start of their journeys, which provides insights into their body composition and establishes a baseline for them. Based on the results, F45 coaches then help members set their personalized fitness goals and track their progress through monthly body scans that follow changes in body composition over time.

The program also hosts a 45-day challenge multiple times throughout the year, complete with a nutrition plan, to help members monitor their progress.

Another tool to track progress is the F45 Playoffs, a fitness test consisting of a 10-minute circuit with participants performing 45-second exercises at 10 stations.

“These tools, combined with our supportive community and expert coaching, help our members have fun and stay accountable on their fitness journey,” Durrant said.

Durrant, who opened his Carlsbad F45 gym in 2020, chose Poinsettia Village after searching for a coastal location with a strong sense of community that valued fitness. He has been involved in F45 for a decade, having started as a coach in Sydney, Australia, where the concept originated.

In just a few years, Durrant has seen F45 participants make incredible strides at his Carlsbad location. One member lost 104 pounds by her one-year anniversary as a participant.

Durrant also noted the F45 45-day challenges consistently result in a 7% to 8% body fat loss, with one member standing out at an 11% body fat reduction in just 45 days.

“These stories demonstrate the effectiveness of our program and the transformative impact it can have on people’s lives,” Durrant said.

The F45 experience offers unlimited training for $200 per month or three sessions per week for $45 each week. The program also offers 10 or 20-pack classes for those who prefer a more flexible attendance schedule.

F45 is located at 7030 Avenida Encinas, Suite 130, in Carlsbad. For more information or to sign up, call 619-530-1831 or visit www.f45training.com/studio/carlsbadpoinsettia. Check out the company’s Instagram, @f45_training_poinsettia or Facebook, @f45trainingpoinsettia.