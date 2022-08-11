Cox ranked fastest in US internet download speeds

Cox Communications announced that its high-speed internet service has been recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® (speedtest.net), the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, as offering America’s fastest internet download speeds in the second quarter 2022*.

According to consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla Speedtest, Cox internet service led among U.S. internet service providers with median download speeds of 196.73 Mbps.

In addition, among 100 of the country’s most populated cities, Ookla’s analysis of tests taken with Speedtest found that Cox had the fastest internet download speeds in San Diego**. On average, download speeds are where people spend 90% of their time online.

“Ookla has been the standard for internet testing for decades, so their recognition is meaningful to Cox and to our customers,” said Cox Communications EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Lawson.

“We continue to enhance our network performance through ongoing technology investment to deliver the speeds our customers need to have the best in-home speed experience today, and in the future.”

“Our company continues to make significant network investments in San Diego and that investment and commitment to our customers shows in these latest speed results,” said Ingo Hentschel, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California.

“We’re proud of all the work our employees have been doing to upgrade our network and we’ll continue to focus on how we can best serve our customers and communities.”

During the past year, Cox has raised speeds for the majority of its customers, including increasing its Preferred tier download speed by nearly 70% to 250 Mbps, doubling the download speed on affordability tiers like Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist, and bringing existing Cox Essential tier customers’ download speeds up to 150 Mbps. Cox also introduced 2 gigabit symmetrical speeds in several neighborhoods.

In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as a growing suite of business offerings such as its cloud and edge services.

The company will make a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet users.

Cox customers seeking to measure their in-home internet speed should download Ookla Speedtest for their desktops and mobile devices. Ookla Speedtest can also be run from a web browser at www.speedtest.net.

Getting the most accurate test of internet speeds

Internet speed test results can vary based on several factors such as the devices themselves, the location of the equipment and sharing connections.

Most individual devices like smart phones, tablets and laptops aren’t capable of supporting super-fast speeds. The age and capabilities of the modem or router from which the test is run can also impact result. Newer model modems can better leverage available network capacity. Device network interface is also important.

For speed tiers above 100 Mbps, your router, modem or hardwired device must have a 1 Gbps Ethernet Port. The amount of people sharing the connection also impacts speeds, but it’s important to remember that most households can run multiple devices at one time seamlessly with 250 Mbps download speeds, where people spend a majority of their time.

*Based on analysis by Ookla®️ of Speedtest Intelligence®️ data for median fixed download speeds in United States for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

**Based on analysis by Ookla®️ of Speedtest Intelligence®️ data for median fixed download speeds in San Diego for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.