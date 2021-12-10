Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Daniel Festin, 63, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. on Nov. 23 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:04 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Solaro, Encinitas. The female victim, 26, reported stolen a black four-door sedan valued at $6,000.

Colton Generaux, 29, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. on Nov. 29 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Las Planideras, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 73, reported stolen two wines valued at $320.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:32 p.m. on Nov. 29 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a silver Easy Home steam mop ($49).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:12 p.m. on Nov. 29 at East D St., Encinitas. The male victim, 18, reported stolen a black Timbuk2 backpack ($200), a Google Pixel 2 ($100), a Dell laptop ($700), miscellaneous videos ($100), and an ID card ($540).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found grand theft at 4:34 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Leucadia Scenic Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported stolen tweel miscellaneous items valued at $8,400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($422).

Andrew Fonden, 30, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 30 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 29 at North El Camino, Encinitas. The police officer found five prescription and non-prescription antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Hygeia Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 43, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Luis Gonzalez (26), Deon Wiggins (47), and Michael Nazario (31) were arrested at 1:44 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Gardena Court, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of Luis, felony vehicle theft, and committed a crime; Deon, misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and paraphernalia, and felony committed crime and vehicle stolen; Michael, misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and felony possession controlled substances for sale, transfer controlled substances, committed crime and vehicle stolen. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a black two-door sedan, miscellaneous clothing, two credit cards, and two ID cards, which all were recovered later.

IIya Gherman, 62, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 1 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad.

Koss Brandon, 35, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Valley Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Austin Coyle, 26, was arrested at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:46 a.m. on Dec. 1 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 35, reported stolen a brown bag valued at $90.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:34 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Village Park Way. The male victim, 31, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,800.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony carjacking at 9:51 a.m. on Dec. 1 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 40, reported stolen cash valued at $25,000 and a silver four-door sedan valued at $1,400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:21 p.m. on Dec. 2 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 44, reported stolen a black Samsung Galaxy Model 2 smartwatch valued at $450.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism, a vehicle at 12:54 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 44, reported a damaged window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Vista De La Tierra, Del Mar. The female victim, 71, reported stolen three rings ($7,100) and earrings ($600).

Joy Stanton, 49, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. on Dec. 2 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Michael Clark, 36, was arrested at 3: 54 a.m. on Dec. 2 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony receiving known stolen property and other agency vehicle theft. The victim, 35, reported stolen an aluminum sedan automobile valued at $2,000, which was recovered later.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony armed robbery at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 41, reported the crime to the police officer.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 11:27 p.m. on Dec. 2 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported stolen miscellaneous papers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplift, at 9:43 a.m. on Dec. 3 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquors ($972) and miscellaneous household goods ($27).

Alexandra Rule, 29, and Jose Deigadillo, 31, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 10:19 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 3 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found four prescription and non-prescription antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Nicholas Miller, 33, was arrested at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at El Camino Del Norte, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony carrying a concealed dirk or dragger.

Hector Ramos (30), Albino Carrillo (20), and Nicodermo Figueroa (23) were arrested at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 3 at El Camino Real, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of Ramos, misdemeanor resisting peace officer, DUI and evading peace officer; Carrillo, misdemeanor resisting peace officer and being drunk in public: and Figueroa, misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 2:51 p.m. on Dec. 4 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The police officer found two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony residential burglary at 10:29 a.m. on Dec. 4 at De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 48, reported stolen a black utility vehicle valued at $22,000, a MacBook Air ($2,400), a brown wallet ($200), cash ($100), a backpack ($1), and a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a piece of Stihi garden equipment ($2,000), cash ($600), and a Sentry safe ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony residential burglary at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Pacific Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 67, reported stolen a gray pickup truck valued at $80,000, cash ($1,000), and a wallet ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:52 p.m. on Dec. 4 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 54, reported stolen cash ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The police officer found a black Kershaw knife.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two blue iPhones ($1,928), two black iPhones ($798), six miscellaneous items ($3,600), and two iPhones were damaged valued at $2,999.

Edward McBride, 53, was arrested at 3:53 a.m. on Dec. 4 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor a bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:04 p.m. on Dec. 4 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 46, reported stolen a checkbook ($30).

Roxanne Doubt, 43, was arrested at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Bradley Thompson, 40, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting peace officer and vandalism. The male victim, 22, reported a damaged window ($300).

Juan Gomez, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor an active warrant at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Marron Road, Oceanside.

Calvin Gavin, 59, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and felony bringing controlled substances into prison.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Evergreen Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 49, reported stolen a gray four-door automobile ($150).

David Mann, 64, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Aberdeen Drive., Cardiff by the sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Del Alba., Encinitas. The male victim, 44, reported stolen a black utility truck trailer valued at $12,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found burglary, a vehicle at 10:27 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Vista De La Tierra, Del Mar. The female victim, 54, reported stolen a purse ($58), five credit cards, and an ID card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 6 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a speaker valued at $379.

